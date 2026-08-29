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Sajjid Chinoy writes: Economy has weathered West Asia shock. Now, reform for sustained growth

What’s needed is for consumption and export growth rates to rise more structurally. The former is inextricably linked to the employment challenge

Economy has weathered West Asia shock, economic reform for sustained growth, Indian economy, Indian economic growth, GDP growth, GDP growth rate, FCNR flows, export growth rates, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairsA strong cyclical pick-up and a raft of capital inflows is unambiguously good news. But these should be thought of as a means, not an end. They provide a bridge over troubled global waters. (File)
Written by: Sajjid Chinoy
6 min readAug 29, 2026 06:40 AM IST First published on: Aug 29, 2026 at 06:40 AM IST

The macro news over the next week will elicit some cheer. The final tally on the subsidised FCNR flows, a stop-gap measure to buy time on the external front, is expected to be impressive. More importantly, India’s GDP growth for last quarter could print as high as 8 per cent, bucking fears the economy was dented by the Middle East conflict. Strong high-frequency data — autos, credit, exports and corporate earnings — have been presaging this outcome for a while.

Three factors explain the pick-up and resilience through the conflict.

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