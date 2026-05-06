The assembly election results in West Bengal are decisive. The winning party won two-thirds of the seats. This was expected, given the state’s long-term trends. Since 1971, there has never been a hung assembly in the state. At the same time, several long-term trends have been broken. For the first time since 1972, a major national party has come to power in Bengal. Also, for the first time since 1972, Bengal will be governed by the same party as the Centre. Also, since 1977, the party that won the Lok Sabha elections has also won the subsequent Vidhan Sabha elections. Not so, in 2026. Further, the BJP has been able to capture Bengal for the first time, whose dominant ideological spectrum has been marked by liberal and left sensibilities for the last two centuries. It is now Bengal’s turn to move towards the right politically, with religious conservatism already embedded in Bengali society since the 19th century.

The elephant in the room this election, though, is not the number of seats or vote shares. The Special Intensive Revision should have been a Special Inclusive Revision. Alas! That was not the case. The common voters were not properly informed during the enumeration and hearing phases. The 13 documents listed for the SIR were not the exact documents sought from the voters who participated in the election when they received their elector’s voters slip. About 34.35 lakh voters whose names were found on the December 16, 2025, Draft Roll of West Bengal were deleted, and many approached the appellate tribunals. So far, the appellate judges have cleared over 99 per cent of those who appeared before them. Normally, if a voter’s name appears in the draft roll during the annual summary revision, it is included in the final roll unless the voter is dead or has shifted between the publication of the draft roll and the final roll, with someone reporting this through Form 7. But in Bengal, a special category of “logical discrepancy” was invented, whose victims became genuine voters. The way the Trinamool Congress leadership and the IPAC were targeted with ED raids made it clear that the BJP was desperate to win Bengal.