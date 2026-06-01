Young women in urban India today are choosing to delay starting a family in pursuit of careers and stability, yet they are surrounded by anxiety-inducing conversations about fertility and late pregnancies. In contrast, many women in rural settings conceive much earlier but often navigate pregnancy with far less access to a consistent continuum of antenatal and postnatal care. In both cases, the question arises: Are we doing enough to safeguard them by providing a full spectrum of maternal care?

A new study in The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynaecology & Women’s Health shows India’s maternal mortality ratio has fallen from 384 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2000 to just 88 in 2023 — one of the steepest declines anywhere in the world. Sustaining that momentum now requires turning our attention to a condition that shapes how safely a woman experiences pregnancy long before she reaches the labour room: Anaemia.