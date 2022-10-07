A Russian response: On Ukraine, India is on the right side of history — it is guided by national interest, not western propaganda

Written by Eugenia Vanina

I would like to thank the editors of The Indian Express for publishing the message from Anastasia Piliavsky (‘Dear Indian friends’, October 6). You have been instrumental in letting Indian readers understand with whom and what Russia has been dealing. No Russian propagandist could write something better to disclose the mindset of Ukraine and its Western bosses. I will not waste time and space disproving Piliavsky’s statement of “bad Russia” and “Putin the tyrant”. She seems to be a worthy disciple of L Denivosa, the Ukrainian ombudsman sacked for concocting too many foolish stories of Russian soldiers raping everybody and everything from humans to telegraph poles – nothing has been verified (ask honest journalists like Adrien Bouquet, persecuted for telling the truth about the staging of the “Bucha massacre”). I will, instead, draw the reader’s attention to the utter disrespect shown by the author to Indians. Madam, do you really believe that Indian foreign policy is driven by a “soft corner” and senile nostalgia for “Hindi-Rusi bhai-bhai”? Are you seriously pretending to be an eye-opener for Indian leaders and people that “Russia is not USSR”? Or has it not just occurred to you that a country like India may build its international relations on pragmatic grounds? That it is a young and dynamic society, not immersed in the reminiscences of Raj Kapoor, but building its future? What a “civilised” approach to treat Indians like children who do not know what they are doing! Smells of racism, doesn’t it?

Your message, Madam, is a hysteria of a slave unable to understand how one dares not to obey their master. For your information, India has been an independent country for 75 years now. Gone are the times when it had to support – by its wealth and soldiers’ lives – the “right side of history”, as perceived by a white Sahib. Now, it determines what to do not by “soft corners” for somebody but by national interest – the term fully forgotten by the “democracies” of the West who are ready to let their populations freeze because Uncle Sam wants to profit by selling its shale gas. Why should India be like them? India needs gas, oil, fertiliser, and weapons for its own people, army and country; it needs a Russian market for its goods. Why on earth does it have to sacrifice its interests for somebody else’s?

India has been neutral in this conflict – unlike the “defensive” NATO alliance, which fans the conflict by showering weapons on Ukraine (about its “defensive” character, ask the people of Serbia, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Afghanistan, etc). India follows its own interests and remembers the past too. It remembers how once, in East Pakistan, people had been bombed and killed for speaking the language of India’s national genius, Rabindranath Tagore. At the time, Pakistan also said, “they needed no protection” – like Ukrainian propaganda. People were prohibited from learning their mother tongue at school in East Bengal – just as they are now in Ukraine! However, India stepped in to protect them through military action. Again, India acted as a free power, not manipulated by any other country. If some Indians understand that Russia has done the same, it demonstrates that they can think independently of the Western neo-racists and their Ukrainian chamchas.

The writer is a professor, Institute of Oriental Studies, Russian Academy of Sciences