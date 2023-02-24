Russia-Ukraine conflict: A war too important to be managed just by the West

Written by Rajan Kumar

After a year of war in Ukraine, it is futile to investigate the factors that contributed to this tragedy. Each side sticks to its own narrative, preventing any scope for rational analysis. Both parties claim victory disregarding the facts on the ground. For instance, President Biden and President Putin portrayed a contrasting picture of the war in their anniversary speeches — accusing the other of provocation and assuring their audiences of inevitable victory. Their language was accusatory, their tone was unapologetic, and their mood was uncompromising. Their concerns for the Ukrainian people were hardly beyond the usual lip service that accompanies such speeches. The Ukrainian people are caught between the devil and the deep sea. But the Ukrainian leadership has failed to grasp the larger geopolitics at play. In essence, Ukraine is fighting a proxy war which it can neither win nor withdraw.

The Russia-Ukraine war has important lessons for the global community: First and foremost, the fact that democratic and authoritarian leaders are equally prone to plunging into a war to boost their image and garner domestic support; second, in an age of media frenzy and social media neuroticism, winning the narrative is as important as winning the war; third, the West is unable to manage its conflicts; and finally, the powerful countries of the Global South cannot be arm-twisted to sacrifice their national interests on the altar of Western interests.

In the Russia-Ukraine war, the respective leaders of Russia, Ukraine and the US made fatal strategic miscalculations. First, Moscow miscalculated that it could lay siege to Kyiv, forcing President Zelenskyy to exit, and a favourable regime could be installed. Moscow’s official statements have repeatedly denied such a plan. However, the Russian army surrounding Kyiv in the initial days bears testimony to this assertion. Moscow rightly presumed that battle-weary Washington would not dispatch its troops to Ukraine following its ignominious exit from Kabul. However, it could not foresee that Washington might adopt a smarter strategy of a low-cost proxy war. President Biden, who came under severe criticism for the catastrophe in Kabul, found an opportunity in Ukraine to revive his image by mobilising NATO and standing firm against the historic rival—Russia.

Second, Zelenskyy erred on several counts. Kyiv never anticipated a full-blown Russian attack and a prolonged war. No other people understands Russia as much as Ukrainians do. Ukrainians have had long years of peaceful co-existence with Russians interspersed with the episodic upsurge of its exclusive nationalism. Yet, Zelenskyy and his regime failed to foresee an imminent attack. Zelenskyy’s regime was not prepared for a war.

Further, Zelenskyy is just plain wrong in claiming he is fighting Ukraine’s war. He is fighting a proxy-war thrust on it by the NATO-Russia rivalry. A weak state often falls prey to such a trick and gets caught in a proxy war. In addition, Zelenskyy is too optimistic in his expectation that the Ukrainian army would force Russia out of Donetsk, Luhansk and Crimea. The Russian army has entrenched itself deep in Donetsk and Luhansk. Moreover, the local support for Zelenskyy’s regime is negligible in these regions. Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US, also articulated his reservations in achieving this goal, given the costs and casualties involved.

Zelensky has succeeded in mobilising people and giving a fillip to Ukrainian nationalism. However, this feat seems to have bedazzled him too. Nearly 30 per cent of Ukrainians are displaced, its energy and other infrastructures are in shambles, a large number of Ukrainian women and children are roaming homeless in Europe, and all productive men are fighting the war. Yet, Zelenskyy is adamant about his fool-hardy strategy. He takes himself to be the last saviour of Ukraine. However, will he ever be held accountable for bringing Ukraine to such a pass? Why are NATO troops not on the ground? Why is Ukraine not a member of NATO?

Advertisement

His initial success has convinced him that Ukraine is winning the war. Had Ukraine been winning the war, its military should have been in the territory of Russia and not vice-versa. A fifth of Ukraine’s territory is under Russia’s control, the Russian civilian population has barely witnessed any casualties, and Russia’s economy is still on track. Yet, Zelenskyy thinks that Ukraine is winning the war. The Ukrainian people are paying the price of false triumphalism. Zelenskyy perhaps fears that his regime will come under threat if he enters into a negotiation with Russia.

Third, the democratic leaders of the West made several miscalculations. The West did not anticipate a Russian assault if Ukraine were offered membership to NATO. Despite several warnings from its own experts on Russia, the Biden administration kept harping on the free choice of Ukraine. Powerful states rarely allow weak neighbours to join the rival camp without consequences. Has Cuba not paid the price for aligning with the Soviet Union? The West continued to treat Russia as a second-rate regional power. John McCain, a Republican senator, once said that “Russia is a gas station masquerading as a country”. Moreover, the Biden administration overestimated the sanctions’ economic and political costs on Russia. Russia’s economy proved to be resilient and found alternative subscribers to its energy resources.

Many western elites are convinced that a Russian defeat is imminent and that Putin’s regime will collapse. Ukraine is the best bet to achieve that goal. Western elites thrive on their narratives and modify them according to new developments. In a war of narratives, a loss can also be shown as a victory if there are enough subscribers. The West has certainly fared better compared to the rudimentary narratives of Russia. However, it has not succeeded in convincing the countries of the Global South that it is a just war or a war between democracy and dictatorship.

Advertisement

The Russia-Ukraine war demonstrates the inability of the West to manage its conflicts. The West-dominated institutions, including the United Nations, have yet to play a constructive role in creating a favourable atmosphere for negotiations. The United Nations Security Council was created primarily to prevent such wars. However, when four of its members are themselves involved in the conflict, the institution’s legitimacy becomes suspect.

To conclude, we are witnessing a watershed moment in the history of international politics. The war in Ukraine will hasten the decline of Europe and Russia. The US will remain a dominant power, but a weak Europe will weaken the West in general. On the other hand, countries of the Global South, especially China and India, will continue to emerge stronger. They are still averse to taking sides and interfering in European affairs. They prefer playing it safe. However, the war in Europe is turning too dangerous, and it cannot be left to be managed by Europeans alone. It is, therefore, incumbent upon Xi and Modi to play a proactive role in peace-making. The G20 Summit will provide a unique opportunity for India to take such an initiative.

The writer teaches in the School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi