View From The Right: Blame It On History

The latest issue of the RSS mouthpiece Organiser has been dedicated to the controversy around historian Irfan Habib allegedly heckling Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan at a recent event. In an editorial, the Organiser has blamed the “monotheism” of Communism, Islam and Christianity whose “natural corollary” is the distortion of history.

“The heckling of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan was not just a protest by any ‘historian’ but a blatant display of frustration by the master of all distortionists of Bharatiya history, Prof Irfan Habib. Was it just about the Citizenship Amendment Act or something else? If we juxtapose the two personalities of Arif Mohammad Khan and Irfan Habib, we will get the answer to this lost plot,” the editorial, written by Prafulla Ketkar, said.

The article then goes on to compare the “dynastic historian”, Irfan Habib, who “eulogised Islamic aggression” to the “Muslim reformist” politician, Arif Mohammed Khan.

It concludes, “With such a contrast, Arif Saheb dared to articulate his views on Citizenship Amendment Act, on the monopolised platform of the History Congress, that also in the communist den of Kannur. It was nothing less than an insult faced by Aurangzeb in his own court by Shivaji. As a true follower of Aurangzeb, Prof Habib reacted. This way he not only exposed himself but also the entire gang of distortionists who preach ‘free speech’ and ‘Azadi’… this also expressed the frustration of losing out on monopoly not just over institutions but also on the myth creation in the name of history.”

Indecent Dissent

In an article titled, “Dissecting the Dissent”, Organiser has called the protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as devoid of any decency. The article has said that democracy needs dissent. “But the recent dissenting movements against CAA have crossed all decent limits. and turned violent. Unfortunately, those who are behind the arson are claiming to be intellectuals and they think they have the right to protest including in a violent way. Perhaps those intellectuals deserve the popular term ‘Urban Naxals’.”

It has argued that CAA is not discriminatory and would not affect any Indian citizen. “The alleged discrimination, if any, is for the Muslims living in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. In what way are those Muslims of those three countries related to the agitators?… Should Hafiz Syeds, Kasabs be welcomed by India? Better regulated borders are in the national interest and any unrestricted entry of those groups which are established anti-Indians is suicidal for the Nation and it is better the agitating Indians understand this.”

The latest issue of RSS’s Hindi mouthpiece Panchjanya has also dedicated considerable space to CAA protests. In an article on how the UP government has set an example by making protesters pay for damage to public property, it has accused the Opposition of siding with those who love Pakistan.

It has also stated how the UP police was keeping an eye on salons in the state because Muslims were getting their beards shaved out of fear.

“To save themselves from arrest and recovery notices, Muslims involved in the protests have begun to cut their beard. On the condition of anonymity, senior police officers have said that such information has been received from Gorakhpur and Kanpur. Police have increased their activity around salons,” the article said.

Pakistan Link

In another article published on its website under “Editor’s Pick”, Organiser has claimed that in Tamil Nadu, the CAA protests had a Pakistan link. “The DMK-led anti-CAA protest has turned murkier with the hand of Pakistan surfacing after a woman was detained by the police,” the article stated.

According to sources in the intelligence agencies, the article claimed, “after the abrogation of Article 370, Pak-based groups have now set up their shop in Tamil Nadu by exploiting the fringe outfits, power-craving DMK, left, anti-national Tamil fundamentalists and Naxal groups. Christian-supported NGOs too pour in their might. Now, the link between these elements and Pak-based elements are slowly emerging after the arrest of women who were part of anti-CAA protests in Chennai.”

The article talks about an incident where two women were arrested by the police following a complaint that they had made about anti-CAA/NRC rangolis. “The police arrested the women who used a Hindu tradition to make a political statement and disturb the peace in the locality. The DMK, which abhors anything that is Hindu, shamefully used a Hindu tradition for its cheap politics,” the article said.

It said that the Tamil Nadu police has claimed that one of the women, who later met DMK leaders such as Kanimozhi, was linked to an organisation of citizen journalists in Pakistan. “Be it protests against Sterlite or Hydrocarbons, or Salem National Highway or Jallikattu, the DMK is behind it and, in turn, anti-national forces funded by dubious agencies are also part of these protests. With the emergence of the Gayathri-DMK link, the BJP is now demanding that the central government probe the DMK for its links with Pakistan,” the article said.

Compiled by Deeptiman Tiwary

