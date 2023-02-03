RSS’s Dattatreya Hosabale on beef: The blind spots of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ of RSS-BJP

Addressing a function in Jaipur on Thursday, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale sought to outline a seemingly expansive Hindu identity. “Those who accept India’s land as the land of their forefathers, are Hindus; those whose ancestors are Hindus, are Hindus. Those who consider themselves Hindus, are Hindus, and those whom we call Hindus, are Hindus.” He then extended the link to food practices. “More than 600 tribes in India used to say that they were different and not Hindus. Anti-Hindu factions provoked them…We work on the principle of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the whole world is one family)’; therefore, our doors are never closed for anyone. If anyone has eaten beef out of helplessness, and they have left dharma; still, we cannot close our doors on them”.

The relation between Hindu society and beef eating is complicated, and, in present times, terribly fraught. A number of scholars have argued that the meat of sacrificed cows was eaten after rituals in Vedic times. The doyen of Indian food history K T Achaya writes that the “Sutras prescribe the sacrifice of a cow for consumption”. He also writes that the animal had to be “barren, destined for the gods and the brahmans, or a bull”. In the Satapatha Brahmana, the Vedic sage Yajnavalkya virtually admits to the difficulty of forsaking beef, even if all arguments for abstinence are correct. But in their Dharmasutras, “Vasistha, Gautama and Apasthamba prohibit the eating of cows and draught oxen”.

There is a general agreement about a reaction against cow slaughter around the 6th century to 4th century BC. The traction for ahimsa was very likely a reaction against the excessive animal sacrifices of the Vedic times. This was also a period of transition to an agriculture-based society whose relationship with cows has been allegorised in the Mahabharata: “Once, when there was a great famine, King Prithu took up his bow and arrow and pursued the Earth to force her to yield nourishment for his people. The Earth assumed the form of a cow and begged him to spare her life; she then allowed him to milk her for all that the people needed.”

Was there a wholesale rejection of beef eating in India? The Manasollasa, composed during the Chalukya King Someswara’s time in the 12th-13th century AD, mentions several meat recipes in elaborate detail. But this epicure’s delight makes no mention of beef. The Persian scholar Al-Biruni, who visited the country during the 11th century AD, writes, “The cow is the animal that serves man by carrying his load, in agriculture, in ploughing and sowing, and in the household by milk products. Therefore, it was forbidden to eat cow’s meat”.

Achaya, however, says that these strictures were largely for the upper castes. Historian Romila Thapar also believes that food restrictions were a “matter of status” — “the higher the caste, the greater the food restrictions”. The prohibition of beef “was only amongst upper castes,” Thapar argues.

A serious limitation of India’s food historiography is its reliance on textual sources. It details the delicacies of the courtly and upper classes, on rare occasions even the common people. But it does not try to understand the other part of the complicated story: The culinary culture of people that doesn’t find its way onto the smorgasbord — the untouchables, lower castes and tribal groups. Though not completely blind to the hierarchies of food, this historiography doesn’t help us understand its multiple nuances.

In 2009, a batch of MA students from the University of Pune undertook a project to “unearth the invisible histories” of Dalit culinary practices under the guidance of the late Sharmila Rege. The project sought to document Dalit communities’ culinary life and memories. For sanitation workers and labourers, beef evoked a pleasant memory, a respite from chronic scarcity and undernourishment. The respondents gave detailed recipes of their favourite beef dishes.

Advertisement

The work of Rege and her students engaged with Ambedkar’s call, in 1927, to Dalit communities to give up the consumption of dead cattle — a practice born out of poverty. The study of Dalit food practices reveals that it was not always possible to heed Babasaheb’s directions. The testimonies gathered by Rege’s team show that Dalit communities would look forward to eating the flesh of dead cattle. “Sometimes if there was not enough firewood to cook the meat, it would be eaten almost raw”. In an earlier work, Writing Caste, Writing Gender, Rege draws on Dalit activist Baby Kamble’s writings to talk about Dalit cattle feasts.

The work also shows that economic mobility did not mean giving up beef — carrion was replaced with purchased meat.

In recent years, the RSS’s fellow traveller in the Sangh, the BJP has reached out to marginal communities. The party has embraced the icons of these social groups and sought to make them figures of national veneration. In its outreach in the Northeast of the country and even in Kerala, the party has tried to steer clear of making beef an issue.

Advertisement

The RSS general secretary’s statement shows the limits of this Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Its identity-oriented approach is blinkered to the complex ways in which food practices are generated, and stops short of meaningfully engaging with the culture of the people it wishes to draw into its fold.

kaushik.dasgupta@expressindia.com