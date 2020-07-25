Undeterred by virus

During the current crisis precipitated by the pandemic, RSS volunteers are reciting rashtra vandana and organising shakhas in their respective offices or within their families. During the current crisis precipitated by the pandemic, RSS volunteers are reciting rashtra vandana and organising shakhas in their respective offices or within their families.

Recently, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that “the whole world is struggling with the pandemic, yet life is going on. Volunteers (swayamsevaks) may think that the daily gatherings of shakhas are closed and that regular programmes are not being carried out. This is not so. Shakhas are being organised and RSS works are going on. Just their appearance has changed”. Even during the coronavirus, the RSS has remained dynamic.

People wonder how the RSS is constantly engaged in its work. Perhaps they do not know that all the volunteers of the organisation work for the nation.

During the current crisis precipitated by the pandemic, volunteers are reciting rashtra vandana and organising shakhas in their respective offices or within their families. The service that the RSS volunteers have rendered in every state and district of the country during the lockdown, without publicity, is commendable.

When the lockdown was implemented across the country, daily-wage earners and other workers found themselves in a life-or-death scenario. Swayamsevaks immediately provided them with basic ration and food. When it became clear that the aforementioned vulnerable people would face financial difficulties for a considerable period due to the lack of earning opportunities, swayamsevaks made the necessary arrangements and provided them with ration kits and essential items for more than a month. This work was done in every district of the country with the help of local administration and non-government organisations.

Organisations affiliated to the RSS have been providing food and lodging, often by collecting food items from the larger society and making them available to those that need it. However, the organisation keeps itself away from publicity. Seminars, discussions and debates with RSS thinkers, have been organised through audio-video conferencing across the country. The ancillary organisations of the Sangh have started work in their respective fields.

The RSS is more about the real world than its virtual counterpart. In the initial days of the lockdown, more than two lakh volunteers participated in the country-wide relief exercise, providing aid and materials to more than one crore families. This service continued for nearly 40 days. More than 50 lakh face covers were distributed.

Swayamsevaks started to work in containment areas in several cities in the country, especially in Delhi, Mumbai and Pune, to support healthcare workers. In this endeavour, they exposed themselves to many risks. The major risk was of contracting the COVID-19 infection. Yet, this did not deter swayamsevaks and they came out in service of humanity wearing PPE kits. The RSS even ran helplines for different purposes.

Through Seva Bharati, the RSS has taken the responsibility of taking care of the service settlements (Seva Bastiyaan). Apart from Seva Bharati, other RSS wings such as Gram Bharati, Ekal Vidyalaya and the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram are playing a major role in creating public awareness about the pandemic across India. Swayamsevaks will not stop their work until the current crisis passes. This is their commitment to the nation, society and humanity.

The writer is BJP National Vice President and a former MP

