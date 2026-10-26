Fresh into its second century of existence, the RSS is reaching out, with greater zeal, to a broader spectrum of castes and communities. Its leaders are stepping forward with renewed enthusiasm to fight caste discrimination. At the core of this is the notion of “samajik samrasta”. In simple terms, it means social harmony. This evolution reflects a continuous journey of dialogue and mutual understanding, the quest to foster social equity, equality, sincerity, spiritual harmony, and a sense of shared responsibility.

The RSS’s approach to caste has evolved significantly. The views of figures like K B Hedgewar, M S Golwalkar, M D Deoras and Mohan Bhagwat are not similar; rather, they form part of the rich spectrum of civilisational thought tradition. Understanding their views in context gives us a clear picture of how the organisation has evolved and adapted to the needs of the time. Its history shows a growing awareness that achieving Hindu unity requires addressing divisions within Hindu society. Hedgewar, founder of the RSS and its first Sarsanghchalak, placed the shakha and its ecosystem at the heart of this mission. Through the shakhas’ exercises, games, and other activities inspired by culture and, more importantly, collective discipline, a sense of brotherhood percolates through to the participants. While societal norms were based on caste, these activities created a ground for friendships that transcended parochial social boundaries.

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In a speech in May 1974 at Pune’s Vasant Vyakhyanmala, Deoras said, “If untouchability is not wrong, nothing in the world is wrong”. He further added that untouchability was no small error but a “bhayankar bhool”— a tragic blunder of society that must be erased without compromise. He argued that valuing tradition does not mean clinging to harmful customs; rather, he encouraged society to reflect on its own vulnerabilities. He also warned of the habit of pinning the fault on outsiders. For him, experiencing equality in daily life is a personal commitment. He tasked volunteers with promoting inclusivity in day-to-day interactions within their families, neighbourhoods, and communities that ultimately make up Indian society. In 1983, he institutionalised these efforts through the formation of the Samajik Samrasta Manch.

Noted writer Ramesh Patange, broadened the notion of samrasta in practical terms through an introspective journey and by reading Ambedkar while in prison during Emergency. His message is that the Constitution guarantees equal rights in legal terms, but we all need to nurture a culture of equality. This could mean inviting a Dalit neighbour over for a meal, engaging in shared laughter and conversation without hesitation. It firmly rejected the idea that one’s birth determines one’s worth; that was the essence of Ambedkar’s struggle for the annihilation of caste. Patange, who was engaged and inspired by Ambedkar’s writings and speeches, put his theories into practice, as noted when Dalit leaders shared the stage with RSS volunteers during the 1988 Sandesh Yatra in Maharashtra.

In current times, the visionary leadership of Mohan Bhagwat has been truly inspiring. Under his guidance, RSS’s framework for rejecting caste discrimination has become even more vocal. In a statement in October 2022, he called for action to depart from varna and jati. He further asserted that reservation should remain in place until discrimination is annihilated. He asked a powerful question that touches the tenet of restorative and reparative justice: Why should those who have escaped the shackles of such treatment not embrace measures designed to rectify historical injustices? Reservation, for him, plays a vital role in ensuring access to resources, especially education, employment, and opportunities previously denied to communities because of their birth into certain sections of society. For Bhagwat, supporting such initiatives goes hand in hand with the call for social harmony. The vision of the RSS, “one temple, one well, and one cremation ground”, speaks volumes about addressing caste discrimination in the true spirit. Being allowed to draw water freely, entering a temple with dignity, and conducting funeral rites without fear of segregation manifest equality, a dignified way of life.

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The RSS today promotes social harmony among all sections of Indian society. Actions like the call for one temple, one cremation ground, inter-caste dining form one of the five pillars of Panch Parivartan. The organisation’s many initiatives under its Panch Parivartan call for active listening and collaboration. It allows people, communities and societies to discuss shared challenges. Also, in this process, the karyakartas gain fresh perspectives from these experiences. Nurturing relationships in a society paves the way for outreach beyond a single encounter. We can see a remarkable metamorphosis, from Hedgewar’s vision of shared activities to Deoras. It points to the RSS’s continuous work to establish the true spirit of Indian ethos. The organisation has always believed in the spirit of bhartiyata, which is the harbinger of the ethos of its samata and samarasta programme.

The writer is associate professor, Dr Ambedkar International Centre