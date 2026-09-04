The RSS is the BJP’s ideological fountainhead. Either the party’s discourse has drifted from the parent body’s teaching or it has not, in which case Madison Square Garden was an act of translation for a particular audience rather than a statement of principle

It was, at the very least, heartening to hear the RSS chief speak at Madison Square Garden in New York in a language that reaffirmed India’s inclusive character. His assertion that a Hindu who does not want Muslims in India cannot be a true Hindu was unambiguous. It was also a reminder of the elementary truth that Muslims do not live in India by anybody’s permission. They are citizens of India. The important question is what happens to this inclusiveness when the political discourse returns home.

If a Hindu who does not want Muslims in India is not a true Hindu, what are we to make of the dog-whistles around Muslims that have become part of our political vocabulary? What are we to make of ministers, chief ministers, and party functionaries who use polarising slogans and coded appeals to majoritarian anxieties? And what are we to make of the silence of the organisational leadership when such language is used?

The RSS is the BJP’s ideological fountainhead. Either the party’s discourse has drifted from the parent body’s teaching or it has not, in which case Madison Square Garden was an act of translation for a particular audience rather than a statement of principle. Also, statements of this kind are rarely spontaneous; they are responses to some pressure that has become difficult to contain. Was it the scrutiny of an international audience? Or, the arithmetic of politics that has begun to find polarisation yielding diminishing returns?