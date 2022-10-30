What a robot from Kerala, Bombay High Court and French and Indian films tell us about domestic labour

Recently, a 17-year-old living in Kerala created a robot to help his mother with household chores. His mother was struggling with housework and so the young attentive boy created the robot, especially for this task. The act made visible what we dismiss in our everyday lives — the series of unacknowledged tasks that make up household work. And yet, the choice to create the robot in the shape of a human being, and more specifically a woman, gives us a chance to reflect on our deeply embedded biases about housework.

Released more than 40 years back in 1975, French director Chantal Akerman’s Jeanne Dielman, 23 Commerce Quay, 1080 Bruxelles also noticed the repetition of housework and made it visible — by capturing it on film. Akerman called the imagery in her film, “the lowest in the hierarchy of images”, otherwise considered too unimportant to be filmed. Through long uninterrupted takes, the 3-hour 20 minute-long film has its protagonist perform these tasks almost in real-time in front of us. The takes feel too long as we experience boredom with her. And just like that, our relationship to what we see around us all the time, but don’t really witness, changes. We start noticing it.

In recent times, Jeo Baby’s The Great Indian Kitchen released last year, also emphasised the tediousness of housework. Its female protagonist discovered the horrors of housework, of cleaning up after insensitive men whose investment in the house is minimal. Puzzlingly though, in making its point about the unequal burden on women, the film chose to demean the work itself. Household chores are repulsive, the film seemed to say. In contrast, the feminist critique, arrived at after many struggles, is that housework should be shared and respected. It may be tedious, but we have to find ways of lessening its burdens. The shape of the robot could have been gender-neutral.

Demeaning manual work is the product of a caste-based society where there is a hierarchy within housework, the unpleasant parts of which are outsourced to others — ask the domestic workers who trade their labour for miserly salaries, with no off days, unless deceptively taken. A recent case taken up by Bombay High Court’s Aurangabad bench highlighted this when a complainant articulated the harassment she faced at her husband’s house as “being treated like a maid servant”. The judgment, in response, argued that work done for “the purpose of family” cannot be equated with the work “generally done by a maid servant”. It went on to list that work — washing utensils, washing clothes and sweeping. The language used by both sides suggests that the exploitation of the domestic worker is acceptable. This exploitation is financial but also emotional — imagine the burden of doing a job where it is demanded that you remain invisible. The least that can be done is for it to be respected and paid for properly. And acknowledged.

What Jeanne Dielman does, making it a feminist classic you can watch again and again, is notice housework with care. We discover not just the monotony, but the intricacy of it. How the little things that make up this work must have been refined over years by those who took care of the house, who then passed on the knowledge from one generation to the next. The respect given to hacks crafted by generations of unnamed women — colloquially captured in the phrase “dadima ke nuskhe”, when it comes to food and health — could extend to the everyday tasks of running a house too. Someone’s labour and attention have gone into figuring out what works best. And so dismissing that work is not good politics — noticing it is. With that attention comes love, and with love comes attention. And sometimes, as the 17-year-old discovered, innovation.

Aakshi Magazine, a writer based in Delhi, teaches film studies at Ashoka University and has recently co-edited ReFocus: The Films of Zoya Akhtar. The views expressed above are those of the writer alone and do not reflect those of Ashoka University