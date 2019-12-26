Whose head is it, anyway? The problem with Gujarat govt’s decision to relax the helmet rule

If you don’t wear a helmet, whose head is at risk? If you don’t wear a helmet, whose head is at risk?

My father, who was a religious teacher in the 7th Grenadiers during the 1965 India-Pakistan war, wrote a tribute in verse for the soldiers of his battalion who were killed in action in the Khemkaran sector. As a child, I was fascinated by this poem and felt particularly sorry for one soldier who died when shrapnel hit his exposed head. The jawan had, apparently, lost his helmet earlier in the battle and could not get a replacement immediately. He was marching ahead with nothing but a towel as protection when the enemy shell exploded near him.

Twenty-four years later, on May 7, 1989, in the town of Mangrol in Junagadh district, 10 people, all Muslims, were killed in police firing as a direct result of a police officer not wearing a helmet on law and order duty. Apparently, an Eid procession of Bin-Tablighi Muslims was passing through a route disputed by the Tablighi Muslims. As the procession neared the Tablighi locality, a hail of stones from the rooftops of houses lining the street greeted it. When the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), who was leading the police bandobast came out of his jeep to assess the situation, a piece of rock, hit him on the head. He fell down, bleeding profusely. The police thought he had been killed. It unnerved the force which, in sheer panic, fired more than 120 rounds causing 10 fatalities. The SDPO survived but if he had been wearing a helmet, the loss of lives could have been averted.

I have personal knowledge of this incident because, I was rushed to Mangrol post haste (“Report your departure to state police control room in 1 hour”, said the terse radio message) as a young assistant superintendent of police to replace the injured officer. For the next one-and-a-half years — the time I was there — not a single incident of stone throwing happened and much of my time went in coping with the judicial enquiry which had been ordered into the police firing. In the end, the enquiry exonerated everyone but I learnt a lesson — ensure that every police officer wears a helmet during bandobast duty.

The helmet came to haunt me again, but in a different context. On the August 28, 1990, my 25-year-old brother-in-law, Manish, was riding his motorcycle in the late evening on an empty road in New Delhi. The anti-Mandal agitation was at its peak. Some rioters had placed a large garbage bin in the middle of the road. Manish could not see it and his motorcycle crashed into the huge bin. He suffered a fatal head injury. When police came to the scene, they found the helmet on the handle of the bike. The accident triggered a set of events that changed the lives of my family forever.

A year later, on July 22, 1991, as a deputy commissioner of police, I was supervising the bandobast of Tazia procession at Mandvi — the city square of the walled city in Vadodara. The atmosphere was tense because the city had seen a long spell of communal clashes. Yet, all seemed to be going well when suddenly, instigated by provocative sloganeering, some miscreants from the adjoining Hindu locality started throwing rocks at the procession. There was immediate retaliation from the other side and the street turned into a battleground.

As we tried to control the situation, a big piece of rock landed on my forehead. Fortunately, I was wearing the helmet and the visor was down. It saved my head, but on deflection, the rock hit my left collar bone and fractured it. I was shaken but happy that the elementary precaution saved my life.

In 2017, out of 1.47 lakh road accident fatalities in India, 36,000 victims were helmetless two-wheeler riders. It works out to an alarming figure of 98 per day. The otherwise law-abiding citizens of Gujarat are not only averse to wearing helmets but it is also a sensitive issue with them. A helmet is one “inconvenience” they do not want to put up with.

During my tenures of three years each as commissioner of police at Vadodara and Surat, I could not enforce the helmet rule with any degree of success. How can you when nine out of 10 bike riders violate it? We would challan thousands of bike riders but the violators ran into lakhs.

However, in recent months, as a consequence of strict enforcement and a stiffer penalty one could see much better compliance. But it clearly did not go down well with people.

Bowing down to the public outcry, the Government of Gujarat decided to relax the helmet rule substantially. Now, it is no longer mandatory for two-wheeler riders to wear protective headgear in eight metropolitan city areas of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Gandhinagar and all 160-odd municipal towns of Gujarat. The decision has been welcomed all over Gujarat.

Indeed, one could argue that enforcement is not the only way by which police can ensure better traffic discipline. The authorities still have the option of launching a massive state-wide education-cum-awareness campaign. One only hopes that considering the number of lives, especially young lives, at stake, such a campaign will start sooner than later.

But while that happens, the question one wants to ask the two-wheeler riders of Gujarat is this: If you don’t wear a helmet, whose head is at risk?

This article first appeared in the print edition on December 26, 2019 under the title “Whose head is it, anyway?”. The writer is a retired IPS officer and former commissioner of police, Surat.

