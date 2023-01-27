Republic Day parade did well to celebrate Nari Shakti. But the day after R-Day, much more needs to be done on inclusion of women in the force

Watching women lead many of the contingents in the 74th Republic Day parade in New Delhi was encouraging. Their presence was heartening and something for future generations of girls to emulate. But is this showcasing just symbolic or are we ready to do more? While much was made about the induction of women fighter pilots, we need to see how many more have been inducted since then. This will throw light on whether we are celebrating too early and whether their induction is mere tokenism.

I recently heard a commanding officer talk about the apprehensions he has about having women in the fighting force. The officer felt that in the thick of war, the last thing he should be worrying about is the safety of his women officers and the facilities available to them. Because men are brought up with the idea of protecting women, the officer wondered how he would let a woman under his command go alone with the jawans on a night patrol. Similar concerns can be heard in the navy regarding women being on a submarine. These doubts will always be a barrier to the inclusion of women in the frontline force. The military, just like any other institution, is but a reflection of society and, like the other institutions, it is also subject to reform and change for the advancement of society as a whole. We must push for this alongside cheering for Captain Shikha Sharma, the first woman in the “Daredevil” squad, who so effortlessly displayed her skills at the parade.

Also Read | Made in India weapons, women power showcased at Republic Day parade

It is a great idea to have women’s contingents, with the theme of “Nari Shakti”, at the parade. However, we must refrain from describing this as an opportunity that has been “given” to them. Why should the success of women be undermined by this patriarchal narrative that “we” have empowered “them”? The slow and steady induction of women in ranks below the officer level in a paramilitary force like the Assam Rifles is a far cry from enabling women to be part of the frontline force, as part of the Kumaon Regiment, for example. The regiment’s war cry may be “Kalika mata ki jai”, but it stops there. An analysis of the intake statistic of the three forces will reveal what progress has been made regarding vacancies for women: Do women have a service selection board, just like their male counterparts? Is the entrance exam common to both genders? Is a successful candidate admitted irrespective of gender?

It is also about time we stopped lauding women for adjusting to an established system and, instead, made efforts to create a system that caters to the needs of women.

Among the best developments of recent times is the opening of opportunities for girls and young women in Sainik schools and the National Defence Academy. Once they don the uniform and there are many more women on the field, then the logistical issues will become less relevant. The recent news about women being considered in the promotion board for the rank of colonel and subsequently, to command units is tremendously empowering. This must be followed in letter and spirit without letting the Tall Poppy Syndrome — the criticism and disparagement of those who achieve notable success — set in. The military is an excellent place for women to work in — and it is the military’s responsibility to not break that faith.

The impressive “Dayein dekh” (eyes to the right) command issued by Assistant Commandant Poonam Gupta, as she led the CRPF all-women contingent past the dais on which President Droupadi Murmu was taking the salute, must transform into “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, the war cry of the Indian Army. Only then will we be able to say that “Nari Shakti” is a reality. And we will not need to parade the women in the forces to drive home the point.

The writer is a retired wing commander, Indian Air Force