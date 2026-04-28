Estranged Democracies and Disenchanted Allies sum up, in a very pithy manner, the distinctive texture of the troubled and turbulent relationship that the US developed with India and Pakistan respectively during the Cold War decades. These phrases are the titles of two highly acclaimed books by Dennis Kux (born 1931), a former US ambassador and diplomatic historian who passed away in France in late March. Born in London, Kux, who was of Austrian origin, joined the US Foreign Service in 1955 and retired in 1989 after serving as ambassador to the Ivory Coast. He was posted to Pakistan first in 1957 and again in 1969 and had a ringside view of the Nixon-Kissinger era and the bloody birth of Bangladesh. One of the early Tamil-language experts in the US foreign service, Kux served in senior positions in the South Asian bureau at the US State Department, including as country director. The South Asian dilemma, apropos of American foreign policy, continued to engage him. After retirement, Kux was offered a fellowship at the National Defence University.

He recalls the trigger pulse, as it were, for his deep exploration of US foreign policy towards India: “One of the things that most puzzled and frustrated me was the uneven pattern of US-India relations, the swings between periods of cooperation and antagonism, and the often emotional character of the relationship. Why was it that these democracies seemed to have so much trouble in getting along? What caused these two countries to have such volatile relations, occasionally friendly, sometimes hostile, more often than not estranged?” The puzzle was unravelled with the professional acumen of a seasoned diplomat and the academic rigour of a researcher, and the result was a 500-page tome, Estranged Democracies: India and the United States 1941-1991, published in 1993. It was the first comprehensive volume that provided an objective American account of how the complex bilateral relationship evolved from Franklin D Roosevelt to George H W Bush.