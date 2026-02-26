On February 27, India will release a new series of national income accounts, shifting the base from 2011-12 to 2022-23, alongside methodological reforms intended to align national accounts with existing economic realities. This transition is not a benign technicality. It has profound implications for economic narrative, policy formation and federal fiscal dynamics.

At its core, revising the GDP base year sets a new benchmark that reflects the current structure of the economy, rather than one that predates critical shifts in technology, consumption patterns, and sectoral composition. An old base year implicitly assumes that the relative weights of agriculture, manufacturing, services, and digital services have remained the same for over a decade, an assumption clearly at odds with observed transformations in India’s economic landscape.

Advertisement

However, it is the methodological refinements that matter most. A key change is the expanded use of administrative and survey-based data to replace older proxy-driven estimation methods. For instance, using the Periodic Labour Force Survey to determine employment composition is a clear improvement over relying on employment and unemployment surveys from 2010-11, which no longer reflect current labour market conditions. Similarly, data from the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises allows better measurement of informal firms, reducing the earlier dependence on fixed ratios between formal and informal output that implicitly assumed stable structural relationships over time. Emerging segments such as digital services, platform-based activity, and modern financial intermediation, which were either absent or imperfectly represented earlier, will now be better captured.

Equally important are changes in how real GDP is computed. Both the Wholesale Price Index and Consumer Price Indices continue to be used, but with greater alignment between the chosen deflator and the sector being measured. The Wholesale Price Index, widely used in the past, tracks prices of traded goods at the producer level and largely excludes services. It captures changes in producers’ input costs rather than the prices paid by consumers. When applied to services, this can distort growth estimates, making real output appear higher when input prices fall or lower when consumer prices rise faster than wholesale prices. The revised framework moves toward greater use of sector-appropriate deflators, including consumer price indices and, where feasible, double deflation methods that separately account for output and input prices. In this context, the recent revisions to the CPI, based on the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey 2022-23, will better reflect today’s consumption patterns. These changes allow a cleaner separation of price effects from real growth and improve the reliability of growth assessments in a services-dominated economy.

An important question, besides others, is how these revised estimates will shape economic policymaking, particularly at the state level. In India’s federal fiscal architecture, state budgets, borrowing limits, and central tax devolution formulas are tied to Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) figures. Until now, state Gross Value Added (GVA) were largely derived through apportionment rather than direct measurement. For many sectors, especially services, national value added was first estimated and then distributed across states using indicators such as employment shares or wage bills drawn from older surveys. This approach implicitly assumed that relative state shares within sectors remained stable over time, an assumption that has become increasingly untenable as states have diverged in their growth paths, sectoral composition, and degrees of formalisation. The revised series reduces reliance on apportionment by drawing more heavily on state-specific administrative and survey data. Improved use of GST records, enterprise surveys, and labour market data allows state output to be estimated more directly, especially in services, informal activity, and digital sectors.

Advertisement

These changes matter because GSDP is a core anchor of state fiscal policy. Under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management framework, fiscal deficit and debt limits are expressed as ratios to GSDP. It is hard to say at this stage how GSDP will change following these methodological changes. However, should GSDP be revised upward due to improved measurement, these ratios mechanically improve, expanding borrowing headroom even without any change in underlying fiscal behaviour. Conversely, a downward revision may lead to tighter fiscal constraints.

Additionally, the Finance Commission distributes central tax revenues across states using formula-based criteria that now assign a 10 per cent weight to GSDP, alongside a slightly reduced weight for income distance. This adjustment places greater emphasis on measured economic size. As a result, revisions to GSDP can have a more direct bearing on states’ shares in tax devolution. In this way, revisions to GSDP can affect fiscal entitlements without any immediate change in real economic activity, highlighting why GDP measurement has direct implications for fiscal federalism.

The revision also shapes external assessments of India’s economy at the national and sub-national levels. GDP and GSDP underpin sovereign risk metrics such as debt-to-GDP and fiscal deficit-to-GDP, while state-level investment decisions draw on GSDP growth, per capita income, and sectoral composition to gauge market size and fiscal capacity. Changes in measurement, therefore influence how macroeconomic stability and state performance are evaluated. States that appear relatively more fiscally stable under the revised methodology may attract greater investment, while others may see relative interest weaken. This highlights the role of robust GSDP measurement in informing the geographic allocation of capital.

India’s GDP revision should be seen not as a one-off adjustment but as a way of improving statistical governance. The true test is not the size of the upward (or downward) surprise, but whether it leads to a lasting culture of regular updates to the measurement systems. As the economy continues to evolve, periodic revisions must become routine and methodologically sophisticated.

The writer is Research Associate at Centre for Social and Economic Progress, New Delhi. Views are personal