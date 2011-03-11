Red flags in Kerala?

No ones betting if the Malayali stands cured of his five-year itch to trash a government. But the baggage of the five-year putsch apart,not many foresee a landslide on April 13 when Kerala goes to the polls,no matter how much mud flies before the election.

The state can return wafer-thin vote share differences,even less than 2 per cent. Theres no big issue,cause or claim; even the Congress,waiting to take over,wouldnt rule out a close call.

The desperation is showing on both Keralas political halves; but for the Left  or what is left of it  its not just anti-incumbency that it needs to tackle. Its politics looked worse than its economics,this time around.

The V.S. Achuthanandan government predictably added to Keralas robust social sector. But it certainly did not look less investor-scary  and clearly could have done with some big ticket investment. Instead,it pumped good money into PSUs on life-support. A few responded. Kerala also logged close to 10 per cent annual growth last year,but largely thanks to its Rs 200 billion-plus NRI remittances,besides tourist rupees and dollars.

IT was looking up,but attitudes were still abacus-age. The largest single IT project,Kochi Smart City,took five years to clear  finally with a quiet and partial climbdown. The Left went into a huddle last month and emerged to say it would now yoke the states development with Indias,no matter the neo-liberal straitjacket,yet sceptics remain.

But the Left has bigger worries,way beyond the drubbing it got in both the Lok Sabha and civic polls: its own politics.

It was no mean feat that VS,all of 87 years old,lasted a full term with a cabinet pulling every which way while he was busy shadow-boxing party apparatchiks. He did add to his formidable brand equity  the Real Red McCoy,if you please.

Five years ago,when he stomped back in after the party benched him,VS was painted as a Jurassic interloper or a wronged Red Crusader. At term-end,the man doesnt look like either. He walks out unsoiled and alone from the mess his government left,leaving his cabinet covered in muck. He also walked his 2006 talk to an extent,to keep fighting and governing,an oxymoron to some. No matter if it was mostly detractors in his own party who were in his cross-hairs  VS still pulls considerable weight in the CPM grassroots.

That he said he wouldnt mind another go this poll was no surprise,nor was Prakash Karat passing that decision to the state committee  even if a 92-year-old CM might be unusual.

There arent many choices. Achuthanandans bête noire,state CPM secretary Pinarayi Vijayan,is the other tall Left man,seen as more in touch with the times,less averse to melding Marx and Mammon. But he has too many albatrosses around his neck,including serious corruption charges. Pulling together a fractious,depleted Left in an incumbency-burdened campaign,with a smouldering pro-VS chunk and a legendarily vindictive VS prowling free,cannot be easy.

That leaves Vijayan acolyte Kodiyeri Balakrishnan,a featherweight of little consequence,or in an extreme crisis,CPM Politburo member S. Ramachandra Pillai,who has no base in Kerala,to take over.

About one-fifth of Kerala is Christian. The church remains stridently anti-Left but mercifully,has yet to replay its last Lok Sabha poll act  anti-Left pastoral diktats were read out in hundreds of churches and parishes until the Election Commission put its foot down. The church was not amused at the CPMs pummelling the multi-crore rupee self-financing education business it backed. Most of the many influential Kerala Congress outfits  Christian consolidations run by local satraps  have since abandoned the Left.

Worse,Muslims too are not playing footsie. The Lefts poster boy in the last poll,Abdul Nasser Madani,is back in jail on terrorism charges. Nothing divided the Lefts ranks and muddied ideological posturing more than that Vijayan-inspired idea. It also estranged moderate Muslims,even led to some anti-Left Hindu consolidation,a rarity in the state. The Muslim League,which the Left bearded in its Malappuram den in the last election,has bounced back on its usual save-the-Muslims plank. The Indian National League,a post-Babri breakaway from the League,has also left for the UDF.

Muslims historically share a thread of struggle with the Kerala Left,yet several Left sops,including the Paloli Commission that liberally follows up on the Sachar report,could not change things. Earlier poll expedients like a photoshopped EMS Namboodiripad hugging Yasser Arafat on Flexboards just wont work anymore.

