By Annpurna Devi

As we celebrate International Women’s Day, we honour not only the achievements of Bharat’s women but their indomitable spirit as well. Bharat’s story has been shaped by the strength of its women, not only in legislatures and boardrooms, but equally in homes, farms, classrooms and countless other spaces.

Today, Indian women are at the forefront of India’s transformation. From fighter pilots to grassroots leaders, they are driving inclusive and sustained national progress. This strength has a historical legacy: From Savitribai Phule’s pioneering work in girls’ education to Ahilyabai Holkar’s compassionate governance, our civilisation reveres shakti, seeing in every woman the strength to nurture and lead. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has moved beyond viewing women as beneficiaries to recognising them as drivers of development. This is reflected in policy, governance, and national priorities.

Behind every visible achievement is a silent force: The care economy. The mother who rises before dawn to nurture her family before stepping into her workplace. The wife who holds her family together with resilience, even in the face of adversity. The daughter who balances a day’s work with tending to ageing parents. Much of this labour has gone unmeasured, yet it quietly sustains our homes, our communities and our nation. Recognising this, the government is committed to valuing, supporting and strengthening care work as a foundation of inclusive growth.

India’s Female Labour Force Participation Rate has risen from 23.3 per cent in 2017-18 to 41.7 per cent in 2023-24. Greater workforce participation and stronger care services can unlock millions of opportunities for women. Budget 2026-27 has made historic investments to strengthen the care ecosystem. The Gender Budget has crossed Rs 5 lakh crore for the first time, reflecting the Modi government’s unwavering commitment to women-led development. Initiatives are underway to skill 1.5 lakh caregivers, expand working women’s hostels, upgrade anganwadi centres for early childhood care, and strengthen convergence across health and nutrition systems. These measures reaffirm a clear national resolve: When women are supported, economies accelerate. Legal reforms such as the Code on Social Security and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code are strengthening crèche facilities and worker welfare.

Rapid urbanisation, migration and the rise of nuclear families are reshaping traditional support systems. The need for accessible, affordable and quality childcare and family services is becoming increasingly important. Investing in the care economy advances multiple national priorities. It enables women’s workforce participation, strengthens child development, supports wellbeing of the elderly and creates dignified employment.

In our journey towards Viksit Bharat, we recognise that sustainable growth must rest on strong social foundations. The care economy is one such foundation. On International Women’s Day, we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that the invisible labour of care is valued, supported and strengthened. Our vision of a women-led Viksit Bharat is one where every woman has the opportunity, dignity and institutional support to realise her full potential not only as a participant in development, but as its leader.

The writer is Union Minister of Women and Child Development