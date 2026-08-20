The Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund, with a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore, was created by the government last year. (Iamge source: X/@PIB_India)

Not all proximity is conflicting, especially if it improves informed decision-making. By overstating the investee “connections” of the Research Development and Innovation Fund (RDIF) investment committee members, the editorial (‘Trust is key, tech fund needs more guardrails’, IE August 10) understates the informational asymmetry bridged by the presence of technology leaders in the committee. In our opinion, deep-tech investment is a domain where expert judgement requires proximity that enables a combined knowledge of technological maturity and commercial viability, something neither government officials nor academic and scientific evaluators alone can bring to the table. In fact, these “conflicted” industry veterans may be RDIF’s best assets.

If we look closely, the scheme’s design warrants the Expert Advisory Committee to be composed of “eminent industry leaders drawn from industry, investment and/or technology R&D sectors”. In our opinion, these connections should be treated as crucial inputs for bridging the information gap in the screening process as the members are industry veterans who have built and deeply engaged with India’s technology ecosystem. While parliamentary and media scrutiny are essential for political accountability in a democracy, it should not inadvertently stifle a scheme whose effective implementation is essential for India’s growth prospects.