RBL Bank CEO quits ahead of term end, interim chief claims it has RBI support

Private sector lender RBL Bank’s new interim MD and CEO Rajeev Ahuja on Sunday claimed that the bank and its management have the full support of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) after the RBI appointed its nominee on the board and long-term MD and CEO Vishwavir Ahuja proceeded on leave six months ahead of the end of his tenure.

The exit of the bank’s MD came after the RBI on Friday appointed Yogesh K Dayal, Chief General Manager, RBI, as an Additional Director on the board of the bank for a period of two years till December 23, 2023 or till further orders, whichever is earlier. The board appointed Rajeev Ahuja, currently the Executive Director, as interim MD & CEO of the bank with immediate effect.

“I can assure you the bank and its management have the full support of the RBI. I was the successor that the board chose yesterday, and the RBI nominee approved it,” Rajeev Ahuja said in a conference call on Sunday. “These developments are not on account of any concern on advances, asset quality and deposits level of the bank. We want to allay any concerns any of you may have in this regard. The bank has the full support of the RBI,” he said.

“The board has elevated an existing member of the management team to the interim MD & CEO role which should allay concerns on the strategy and smooth functioning of the bank as well as the strength of the overall franchise. The management team of the bank is also fully committed with Rajeev Ahuja to take the Bank forward,” the bank said. RBL Bank said the financials of the bank remain robust.

“I do not want to pre-empt why Vishwavir Ahuja proceeded on leave six months before his term ends,” the new CEO said. On Saturday, the board accepted the request of Vishwavir Ahuja to go on leave. Bank unions expressed concern over the developments in RBL Bank (earlier known as Ratnakar Bank). “In the background of the problems encountered by private Banks like Yes Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank last year, we urge upon you to immediately intervene in the matter in the interest of the depositors of this private sector bank and consider necessary steps including merger of this bank with a public sector bank,” C H Venkatachalam, General Secretary, All India Bank Employees Association said in a letter to the Finance Ministry.

Earlier this year, RBL had sought approval from the RBI to appoint Ahuja for another three-year term at the bank’s helm. The regulator, however, had allowed RBL to extend his term by one year starting June 30, 2021.