The exchange rate has been the most discussed macroeconomic variable in India amid the current global crisis. The lopsided dependence on crude (a key input) is the predominant cause for the rupee depreciating vis-à-vis the dollar. However, the recent steps by the RBI and the finance ministry to liberalise foreign investment and fortify the rupee seem to strike the right balance to ensure a more stable currency.

The RBI has temporarily relaxed interest rate restrictions on fresh Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) [FCNR(B)] and Non-Resident External (NRE) deposits until September. This could attract up to $10 billion in additional inflows by enabling banks to mobilise foreign currency and rupee deposits from overseas investors. It complements a series of RBI measures to attract overseas capital and strengthen India’s external finances. By allowing banks to offer more competitive returns, alongside a concessional forex swap facility for these deposits and External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs), the RBI is leveraging global interest-rate differentials to mobilise nearly $20 billion in dollar funding. For foreign investors and the diaspora, this presents an immediate arbitrage opportunity. For India, reports suggest that these measures could attract $60-70 billion in foreign capital. The decision to double the individual investment limit for Persons Resident Outside India (PROIs) in equities from 5 per cent to 10 per cent and to increase the collective investment limit from 10 per cent to 24 per cent reduces compliance friction, drawing stable foreign capital directly into the corporate sector.