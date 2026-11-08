From the Opinions Editor: The question now is whether the tide has turned. Is the worst over for the economy?

Dear Express Reader,

The RBI has been in a tough spot for some time now. It’s been fighting multiple battles: Trying to curb inflation, arrest the rupee’s decline and prevent a steep rise in government bond yields. Whether it should have been engaging on all these fronts is another matter. But the manner in which it has gone about doing so suggests the absence of a coherent strategy.

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Take inflation for instance. Price pressures have been building up in the economy for a while now as the RBI’s own forecasts have indicated. In fact, in October, inflation is likely to have breached the upper threshold of the central bank’s targeting framework. And so, given that monetary policy typically works with long lags, interest rates should have been raised earlier and by more.

So why did the central bank wait till October to raise rates and by just 25 basis points? There are three possible explanations. One, it had failed to anticipate the build-up of price pressures in the economy. Though the contrast between the August monetary policy statement and the minutes of that meeting is hard to explain. Two, it feared that growth would collapse. That the underlying growth momentum is weak contrary to what the headline numbers suggest — this could explain why real interest rates have been kept negative. Or three, that higher rates would increase government borrowing costs — on October 21, it rejected all bids at the Rs 23,000 crore t-bill auction as investors demanded higher yields.

Its approach to defending the rupee also raises questions. While it kept real interest rates negative, the RBI drew down its forex reserves in order to intervene in the currency markets. But this alone did not yield the desired results. This should have been expected. Considering the size of the forex market — the daily turnover in both the onshore and offshore markets was pegged at $185 billion in 2025 as per the Bank for International Settlements — the RBI simply does not have enough firepower to indefinitely carry out a defence of the currency. China’s attempt to use its reserves to defend the currency in 2015 should have been instructive – it lost hundreds of billions of dollars in trying to defend its dollar peg as per some estimates. So alongside, the RBI has had to also rely on financial engineering and all sorts of counterproductive measures — these have created a whole set of other problems, from liquidity to hedging costs — in order to stem the currency’s fall.

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Over the past week or so, things appear to have turned around. The rupee is up, bond yields are down and markets have edged higher. Perhaps RBI’s blunt instruments have played a part. But more consequential are changes in the external environment.

For the past few years, foreign capital has been flowing out of the country. The AI boom was sucking capital from around the world. Alongside, higher bond yields in the developed economies, particularly the US, had raised the risk free rate, attracting capital. And the conflict in West Asia had kept oil prices elevated, raising the demand for dollars. All this had exerted pressure on the rupee.

However, these trends now appear to be softening. The AI euphoria seems to be ebbing — stocks in the AI ecosystem such as NVIDIA, TSMC and SK Hynix are correcting. Oil prices have also fallen significantly following the US mid-term elections – Brent crude oil is trading around $98 per barrel. This will help ease price pressures. And US bond yields are down as well. With Indian assets becoming cheap amid a significant market correction and a weakening rupee, foreign capital has begun to trickle back in — foreign portfolio investors have been net buyers of $4.1 billion of equity in the first week of November.

The question now is whether the tide has turned? Is the worst over?

There is some breathing room now. But things could easily reverse. Hostilities in West Asia could resume. Oil prices could jump. There could be a capital flight towards safety. RBI’s trade-offs are unlikely to disappear. It cannot keep real interest rates negative to support growth when inflation is high, while intervening in the currency markets to shore up the rupee, drain liquidity and contain bond yields indefinitely. It has to choose. Shifting from inflation to exchange rate targeting was a bad idea. If the world is more uncertain, you would want more shock absorbers not less. And the currency is a shock absorber. Worries about the electoral cycle should not guide economic policy. Whether in matters of the rupee or petrol prices. Political problems should not become economic problems.

Wishing you a great Diwali!

Till next time,

Ishan Bakshi

Recommended Readings:

*Sudhir Pillai, “Agnipath revision must be judged by what it does to institution it was meant to reform”, November 7

*Gufran Beig, “Tackling air pollution requires science-based plan, not just GRAP”, November 7

*Sanjaya Baru, “India’s time will come, for now it is middle power in a bi-multipolar world”, November 6

*Pratap Bhanu Mehta, “The better angels of democracy have asserted themselves in America”, november 5

*Suhas Palshikar, “message from Ramlila Maidan: A new conversation on institutions is possible”, November 4