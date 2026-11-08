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From the Opinions Editor: The question now is whether the tide has turned. Is the worst over for the economy?

There is some breathing room now, but it is fragile. Hostilities in West Asia could resume, for instance

inflationPrice pressures have been building up in the economy for a while now as the RBI's own forecasts have indicated. In fact, in October, inflation is likely to have breached the upper threshold of the central bank’s targeting framework.
Written by: Ishan Bakshi
5 min readNov 8, 2026 06:51 PM IST First published on: Nov 8, 2026 at 06:51 PM IST

Dear Express Reader,

The RBI has been in a tough spot for some time now. It’s been fighting multiple battles: Trying to curb inflation, arrest the rupee’s decline and prevent a steep rise in government bond yields. Whether it should have been engaging on all these fronts is another matter. But the manner in which it has gone about doing so suggests the absence of a coherent strategy.

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