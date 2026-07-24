Over the course of a month of the agitation, the assembly at the designated protest site near Jantar Mantar has acquired critical mass and momentum with the joining of several other sections of people.

In non-democratic systems, people resort to clandestine protests in the form of sabotage or violence to express their dissent. But dissent in a democracy must be disciplined. Because, unlike other systems, democracy recognises dissent as a constitutional right. Article 19 (1) (a) of the Indian Constitution guarantees freedom of speech and expression, which also includes the right to peacefully disagree and critique the government. It is this fundamental right that the agitating students in Delhi are entitled to enjoy. However, they must also keep in mind that this right comes with reasonable restrictions in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, public order, decency and morality, etc. They are expected to uphold the discipline of democratic dissent.

The core issue raised by the agitating students concerns the conduct of examinations by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The NEET-UG paper leak that led to the cancellation of the exam a couple of months ago, causing enormous agony to a large number of students, was a genuine issue. There were widespread protests over the leak, and the government promptly acted and handed over the case to the CBI. Thirteen accused have been arrested and legal proceedings are ongoing against them. Subsequently, the exam was reconducted without any glitch, and over 20 lakh candidates participated. The results were declared on schedule, with over 11 lakh students qualifying. Ideally, the matter should have ended with that. But it didn’t. It is understandable if the agitators demanded reform and overhaul in the conduct of the competitive examinations. But their demand is limited to the removal of the education minister. Accountability is an important argument, but it should be about reforming the system and punishing those involved in malpractices. Both have been effectively addressed by the government.