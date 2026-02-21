There are weeks where decades happen,” Vladimir Lenin once said. At the India AI Impact Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described AI as one such transformative change sweeping the world. Calling it a “turning point in human history” capable of resetting “the direction of civilisation”, he warned that “we also need to worry about what form of AI we will hand over to future generations”. He described the objective of the AI Summit as, “How to make AI human-centric from machine-centric? How to make it sensitive and responsible?”

These are important questions. AI is bound to revolutionise the way we experience our existence. It’s democratic in nature. Any skilled trainer or group can build algorithms and create products and applications that will influence our well-being and social relations, augment human capabilities to an unimaginable level, and facilitate superfast and super-efficient delivery of tasks and functions. Experts, however, warn that the evolution of superhumans through the intersection of AI and genetics could lead to catastrophic consequences for humankind. In May 2023, more than 350 top executives and experts, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, came together to sign a statement cautioning policymakers to understand the threats posed by unregulated AI. They even called for an “AI holiday”. The new era of AI could further deepen the gap between tech-haves and tech-have-nots. Business automation has reached a challenging level, where almost half of human jobs can be handed over to AI tools. Estimates suggest that between 2023 and 2028, 44 per cent of workers’ skills will be disrupted. Other potential risks include data privacy, deepfakes, disinformation and possible biases in AI. But the greatest potential challenge comes in the form of AI-powered autonomous weapons and defence systems. These are not only deadly but also fail to discriminate between soldiers and civilians. In the wrong hands, such systems could lead to disastrous consequences.