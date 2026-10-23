Six years ago, when the US presidential election took place in November 2020, fans of Donald Trump in India were going to temples, praying for him to win a second term. He lost that election and accused the Democrats of stealing the mandate. There were many in the US who believed Trump’s accusations. There were some in India, too, who sympathised with him and believed he was probably wronged by the Left-Liberal cabal. Four years later, when Trump registered a thumping victory in 2024, many watchers of US-India relations sincerely believed a golden age in bilateral relations would return.

But the past 20-odd months have proved a big disappointment, not only for Trump’s admirers in India but also for pragmatic geopolitical analysts. Trump has resorted to an unprecedented weaponisation of trade. He has employed pressure tactics against India, subjecting it to harsh tariffs for its energy imports from Russia, and shown inexplicable bonhomie with Pakistan, the global epicentre of terrorism and an arch-enemy of India. The Republican Party’s obsession with immigration issues has impacted Indians working in the US under the H1-B visa regime. There have been occasional racist outbursts with offensive phrases, such as Vice President J D Vance referring to H1-B visa holders as “indentured servants”. All these have resulted in compounded unease, if not outright distrust, with the country once described as a “natural ally”. As a result, as the US heads for midterms next week, there is hardly any support or sympathy for Trump in India. On the contrary, many sneeringly predict that the Republicans will lose their majorities in both the House and the Senate.