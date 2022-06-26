Why revanchist claims to places of worship are legally untenable

November 9, 2019, was a historic day for the Supreme Court of India. On this day, five justices pronounced a unanimous verdict in M. Siddiq v. Mahant Suresh Das, better known as the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid judgment. In what was hailed by many as a masterful act of judicial statesmanship, the Bench speaking as one through a judgment ascribed to no individual judge, held that the Hindu parties had illegally planted idols in the central courtyard of the Babri mosque on the night between December 22-23, 1949, thereby desecrating it and ensuring its sealing by a magistrate one week later and that Hindu zealots committed a grave crime by demolishing the mosque on December 6, 1992. It also held that nevertheless, the title to the underlying land must be declared in favour of Ram Lalla Virajman, the deity of infant Lord Ram that had made out the best case of continuous possession and worship from times immemorial. The Sunni Central Waqf Board, as compensation for the illegal desecration in 1949 and complete destruction of their structure in 1992, were to be given five acres of land elsewhere in Ayodhya, while a trust to be established as the representative of the deity would have absolute control of the disputed land and other properties acquired around it.

Also in Express Opinion | Hindus and Muslims must give up rigid positions on contested places of worship

Unprecedented too, even if not historic, was the celebration organised by then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who constituted and headed the five-judge bench. This triumphalism would be worth it if the judgment succeeds in closing the door on revanchist claims upon other mosques that were already in the crosshairs of zealots long before it was pronounced: Gyanvapi and Shahi Idgah in Varanasi and Mathura, and as many as 3,000 others scattered around the nation. Indeed, one of their strongest claims to judicial statesmanship lies in the manner in which the Bench explained The Places of Worship Act, 1991, and its effect. In para 97 the justices hold that this law “imposes two unwavering and mandatory norms”: The first is an absolute bar on the conversion of a place of worship of one religious denomination to that of any other religion. Second, to preserve the religious character of every place of worship as it existed at Independence, on August 15, 1947. The only exceptions, carved out in the 1991 Act itself, were the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute that was pending in the courts, any cases that had become final by judicial verdict or concluded settlements prior to September 18, 1991, and any monuments governed by the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

The 1991 Act, explained the justices, “secures the fundamental values of the Constitution… it emphasises human dignity and fraternity”, and it provides “a guarantee for the preservation of the religious character of places of public worship as they existed on 15-8-1947”. Para 102, in ringing terms, holds that this Act “imposes a non-derogable obligation towards enforcing our commitment to secularism under the Indian Constitution”, and that this is intended to protect the basic features of the Constitution.

What is one to make then of the spate of suits being filed across the country, court orders directing entry into ancient mosques, videography by court commissioners, searches for religious artefacts or symbolism, and claims for the right of one denomination to worship in the place of worship of another? More importantly, what does one make of the timorousness of constitutional courts when faced with such claims, or their propensity to allow such issues to fester? And what of the throwaway comments or remarks during hearings, which to the media and general public might suggest new avenues to use history and its wrongs to oppress the present and the future? And lastly, does the exclusion of ancient monuments and archaeological sites from the purview of Section 4 of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, make a material difference to these suits?

The first question is easily answered, and not only because of The Places of Worship Act. Insofar as the Act is concerned, the Bench in M. Siddiq (supra) expressly quashed the findings of the Allahabad High Court to the effect that certain types of disputes could be kept alive, or subsequently raised. The five justices elevated non-retrogression to a basic feature of the Constitution. These findings were rendered after noting that many ancient places of worship were built upon the ruins of others, and sometimes even after destroying those that stood before, and that consequently religious artefacts, pillars, stones, carvings, and even idols might have been subsumed within the later place of worship.

Apart from the 1991 Act, it appears from the nature of these suits that they are barred by limitation and are untenable. Judging by press reports, the claims in these suits are based not on title, ownership and continuous possession, but on the right to worship at particular sites. The foundation of these claims is a belief that a sacred temple was destroyed centuries ago, and a mosque was built on the ruins, perhaps using the pillars, stones and carvings of the old temple. Such claims, as held by the Bench in M. Siddiq, are clearly time-barred under the Limitation Act, 1963. Briefly, the justices held that the Limitation Acts of 1908 and 1963 apply even to claims on behalf of a deity or idol. They held that claims of dispossession of property by a religious denomination were barred after 12 years and that claims based on the management of temples or the right to worship were barred after six years.

My second question is clearly rhetorical, and the reader can fill in the answers.

As for the third, it must be said that queries and open-ended discussions during court hearings are par for the course. But when issues as fraught as this one are met with the Supreme Court musing on the possibility of discoveries by a court commissioner — and their significance — and hypothesising about a Parsi Agyari in which a Christian cross might be found, and the “hybrid” nature of such Agyari, some clarifications become necessary.

The Places of Worship Act, 1991, is concerned with one principal question: What was the religious character of a place of worship on August 15, 1947? The Act is not concerned with what existed before the construction of the place of worship, what materials were used to build it, or whether it stands upon religious symbols or icons or artefacts of any other religious denomination. All that matters is whether on the date when India gained Independence, it was a temple, a mosque, a gurudwara, a church, a monastery or any other place of worship. As rightly (and finally) held by the SC in Siddiq, the purpose of the Act is not to correct historical wrongs but to start with a clean slate at our Independence.

That brings me to the last question, on the Ancient Monuments Act, 1958. This Act applies to those ancient monuments and archaeological sites that were notified under The Ancient Monuments Preservation Act, 1904, or the Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Declaration of National Importance) Act, 1951, or those that are declared to be of national importance under the 1958 Act itself. The mosques that are the subject matter of most of these suits are not covered by the 1958 Act, so this is essentially a red herring. However, some other monuments like the Qutub Minar and Taj Mahal are certainly covered by the 1958 Act, but then most of these aren’t places of worship. Occasionally, there are places of worship within ancient monuments, and in such cases, section 16 of the 1958 Act grants them protection that is broadly on par with that which is available under The Places of Worship Act. In any case, this Act bars civil suits in respect of any matters falling within the purview of the National Monuments Authority, so it is unlikely that the 1958 Act will spring to the rescue of these revanchist actions.

The writer is a senior advocate