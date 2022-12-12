RSS view: What BJP needs to learn from MCD defeat

The just-concluded MCD elections have given all three major political parties reason to rejoice.

Though the BJP lost the elections after ruling the municipal body for 15 years, it earned a higher vote percentage. The AAP won the majority in MCD for the first time while Congress registered its presence by regaining some of its lost vote bank, especially amongst Muslims. Congress dented AAP’s iron grip over the Muslim vote, which the latter had established during the last few elections. Seven out of nine Congress councillors are Muslims. The AAP’s dominance in Muslim-dominated areas like Mustafabad, Seelampur and Okhla stands shattered. A deeper analysis of Delhi’s voting pattern will reveal that the BJP couldn’t win a single local election in a bipolar contest. Congress’s gain is a loss for the AAP.

The failure of the Delhi BJP leadership to cash in on the misdeeds of AAP leaders is also one of the key highlights of this election. Traditionally middle-class, upper-middle-class Punjabis — whose previous generations had migrated from Pakistan as refugees to Delhi — and traders have been the core BJP voters in Delhi.

The issue of alleged corruption by some ministers of AAP, especially Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia, has also stuck to some extent to the ruling party. This would have likely helped the BJP get a chunk of its middle-class vote back. Videos of Jain enjoying the hospitality of Tihar Jail and not being removed from his post have also tarnished the AAP’s image. These embarrassing episodes also brought the AAP leadership down from the high moral pedestal that it had falsely claimed. This is probably the first time that videos and audio recordings of AAP state leaders came into the public domain and the impact has been quite visible. This should be a cause of concern for the AAP, as this amplification of the impact of corruption done by its leaders is going to magnify in days to come.

The state BJP leadership consists of the state team of office bearers and seven MPs. It appears that the BJP state unit has lost the ground connection. MPs, barring a few, are not seen in public and a few of them were not visible even during these elections. The performance of the party’s candidates in certain parliamentary constituencies is extremely poor. So, this is also a reflection on the performance of certain MPs and the BJP needs to introspect on this aspect.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has earned the notoriety of being a den of corruption and one of the key symbols of this corruption is the builder mafia. The rise of the builder mafia during BJP’s rule in the MCD is proving to be its Achilles’ heel, especially in its strongholds like New Delhi and South Delhi. The traditional supporters of the BJP have not voted for the party in these areas.

Ironically, the BJP hasn’t had legislators in these areas for several years and it is the AAP that should have been facing the heat of anti-incumbency. But the BJP failed to capitalise on the misdeeds of AAP legislators. In fact, it ended up losing its own votes as its house was in complete disarray.

The so-called education and health model of the Delhi government has been a success only on paper — on the ground, it is a disaster. The issue of cleaning the Yamuna has seen no progress. The AAP government has failed miserably on the front of pollution control as well. But the BJP couldn’t exploit these chinks in the AAP’s armour.

The state leadership of the party is responsible for this debacle to a large extent as candidate selection was solely done by it, barring a few interventions by MPs at the last stage. Candidate selection was quite poor in certain cases and it appeared that the BJP was snatching defeat from the jaws of victory!

This debacle, however, could prove to be a blessing in disguise for the Delhi BJP as it has created an opportunity for the central leadership to overhaul its Delhi unit. This could help the Delhi BJP make a strong comeback in the 2025 assembly elections and end its “vanvas” from the state government that started way back in 1998.

(The writer is a member of the Delhi State RSS Executive. Views are personal)