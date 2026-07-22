Youth movements across the world are concerned with matters well beyond their immediate aims. The immediate concerns of the young people protesting in Delhi are fair examinations. They have shown ample understanding that irregularities deepen existing inequalities of class and identities. Their demand for accountability for institutional failure from the education minister thus flows from this.

The protest is an expression of collective feeling of betrayal among students, aspirants, and their parents. But other supporters also see their experiences of uncertainty and betrayal reflected in the voices of the young. The moral language of protesting youth has helped add urgency to wider grievances in India about the quality and experience of democracy itself.

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Movements do not magically appear in a political vacuum, but are a product of the political environment in which collective action develops. Whether some people like it or not, opposition parties are an important component of this political process. Where a governing regime restricts protest, controls institutions or raises the costs of dissent, opposition parties can play an important role in expanding the space available to a movement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first reported intervention on the examination controversy through remarks relayed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. The government said that 13 suspects had been arrested, a re-examination had been conducted and those responsible would face strict punishment. Modi called for a “foolproof” examination system. Dharmendra Pradhan, however, rejected demands for his resignation and accused the Congress of exploiting students and converting the agitation into a political spectacle.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav and other parliamentarians pressed for both a parliamentary debate and ministerial accountability. They carried the students’ demands from Jantar Mantar to the vicinity of the Prime Minister’s residence, and were detained. Everyone linked the agitation to the experiences of examination candidates and unemployed youth in Uttar Pradesh. Other Opposition MPs, chief ministers and ex-chief ministers met protesters and condemned the police action. Opposition representatives also provided food and other practical support, and offered legal assistance.

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These actions are significant because repression isolates protesters by raising the personal costs of participation. The physical presence of recognised political leaders makes violence more visible, gives detained participants access to institutional assistance and ensures that demands formulated outside Parliament enter legislative debate. The youth have not rejected party politics; they want political parties to perform their representative function.

The intervention of opposition chief ministers and regional leaders also enlarges the meaning of the mobilisation. Mamata Banerjee declared that she was prepared to travel to Delhi and join the agitation, while Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar condemned the detention of opposition leaders as an infringement of democratic protest. Omar Abdullah’s National Conference demonstration was formally a parallel mobilisation, rather than part of CJP, but its attempted convergence on central Delhi was politically significant. Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah demanded the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and were prevented from reaching their intended protest venue. Their presence connected the students’ demand for fair institutions with a wider language of constitutional promises, political dignity and accountable government.

Against this, the BJP’s response has combined coercion with a politically hollow and morally reprehensible rhetoric. The use of barricades, prohibitory orders, detention, tear gas, pellet guns and baton charges treated a crisis of public confidence principally as a problem of crowd control. The subsequent attempt by Dharmendra Pradhan to portray Rahul Gandhi as “exploiting” students or staging a political spectacle evaded the elementary democratic point that opposition parties are expected to politicise failures of government and demand accountability for them. By attacking the legitimacy of Opposition involvement, the ruling party seeks to leave citizens facing the state as isolated individuals. The Opposition’s task is therefore substantive. It is to protect the movement’s autonomy while giving its demands institutional endurance, federal reach and consequences within Parliament and electoral politics.

This spontaneous youth movement has mobilised new publics that may have been previously silent, afraid or fatigued. A new vocabulary has energised the political arena. A segment of youth in India has emerged with new forms of pressure. Parties can translate these fresh energies into parliamentary scrutiny, policy commitments and electoral accountability.

In the language of social movement theory, what began as a campaign around a specific policy failure has undergone frame extension. The movement has successfully connected the immediate experience of examination irregularities with wider anxieties about unemployment, institutional decay, arbitrariness and the shrinking space for democratic dissent. It is precisely this capacity to broaden its moral appeal that explains why students, parents, teachers, workers and citizens with no direct stake in competitive examinations increasingly recognise themselves in the movement.

Popular mobilisation creates pressure from below, while political parties, legislatures and federal institutions translate that pressure into sustained scrutiny, legislative intervention and electoral accountability. The involvement of opposition parties need not be understood as the capture of a citizens’ movement but as one possible mechanism through which democratic institutions become responsive to popular demands. The crucial condition, of course, is that parties amplify rather than appropriate the movement’s autonomous voice.

Equally significant is the politics of space. The choice of a protest site is never merely logistical; it is a profoundly political act. A march towards the Prime Minister’s residence is not simply a symbolic performance. It expresses the shared conviction that responsibility for institutional breakdown ultimately resides with the country’s highest executive office.

Whether the Indian state chooses to hear these voices or merely police them will determine not only the future of this agitation but also the health of India’s democratic imagination itself.

The writer is Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Rashtriya Janata Dal