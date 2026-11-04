The message from Ramlila Maidan: A new conversation on institutions is possible

One rally is unlikely to achieve the removal of an office holder. Critics are sure to debate the exact size of the crowd to prove that the rally was a failure. Sunday’s rally at Ramlila Maidan organised by the INDIA bloc in the national capital may be criticised for these reasons. It can also be criticised for being a political spectacle. But where governance is reduced to spectacle, the show of strength by the Opposition must be seen as significant not just for what it explicitly did but, more, for what it implied.

Politics has a tendency to throw up immediate but secondary outcomes and media has a tendency to focus on the immediate. Thus, there will be discussion — and rightly so — of the INDIA bloc getting a shot in the arm and Rahul Gandhi gaining acceptability among the Opposition. But did the rally signify anything more substantial beyond this? If it makes politics more competitive, we should welcome that. But if it injects an element of substantive competition, that may be even more pertinent. Sunday’s rally needs to be seen in this context.

Advertisement

After his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi is trying yet again to push a different agenda into the political discourse. In a system of single-party dominance, this is not an easy task. After Bharat Jodo, neither Rahul Gandhi nor the Congress party showed an inclination to politically and intellectually follow up on that initiative. This time, the initiative comes in the wake of a year-long campaign over electoral integrity. The agitation by the CJP has further strengthened the potential for a new culture of asking questions and encouraged the youth to engage with public issues.

Sunday’s rally should be seen as the formation of a new conversation — on accountability, institutions and the public culture of asking questions. In politics, particularly in oppositional politics, the opportunity to shape a new conversation doesn’t come very often. Therefore, Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party, INDIA bloc and others keen to respond to the dominance of the BJP have their work cut out — to shape the substance of this new conversation, to popularise it through programmes across the country and to force the establishment to respond to it. While the rally signified the possibility of a new conversation, the real task begins now.

The acerbic comments from the ruling party and its “Save Democracy” campaign show that recent developments and the Sunday rally have made a difference. The “Save Democracy” campaign is an attempt to perpetuate a parallel conversation that seeks to raise the cacophony of discipline and obedience. We are faced with contrasting images of the citizen — one who is asking questions and the other who does not want to ask questions. One serving the nation by being a nuisance to the government and the other serving the ruling party in the name of serving the nation. The Sunday rally was significant because it juxtaposed the conversation of critical questioning with the conversation of conformity. The “Save Democracy” conversation resorts to the traditional trope of rulers — that democracy is endangered when there are protests, that “order” is the sine qua non of a good democracy.

Advertisement

Indeed, when representative governments are responsive, when there is frank course correction, the space for protests and opposition is both limited and less legitimate. But when institutions collapse and questions are not answered and when exclusion becomes the norm in the conduct of government, popular mobilisations become an essential part of democracy.

The Sunday rally and, since June, the youth protests, have underscored the importance of collective mobilisations and popular participation. They remind us that representative democracy quickly slips into a charade if popular energy is denied legitimacy. Because power has the tendency to make the powerful insensitive, parliamentary opposition is required. Because governments have a knack for sidelining the parliamentary opposition, democracy needs a robust space for action outside legislatures. Because the media and the intellectual class have a propensity for timidity and complicity, people need avenues to make themselves heard. Above all, as this writer has recently argued on these pages, when democracies experience the settling in of closures, raw and abrupt openings become necessary. Sunday’s rally, along with other protests over the past few months — and probably the agitations that will follow — are a measure of the gap between power and accountability and also a remedy against that gap.

In this sense, the Sunday rally and its recent predecessors have managed to embryonically shape something that may help the democratic process in India in the long run. Through the activities of the CJP, the Opposition has sought to open up a conversation that can go beyond the Election Commission of India.

This conversation is not only about the ECI. It is about how public institutions must function. It is about accountability and the culture of seeking answers from power holders. The Opposition rally primarily focused on the ECI, questions of preparation of electoral rolls and the conduct of elections. In doing so, however, implicitly, it raised questions about how institutions are functioning and how the inter-institution balance of power is necessary and needs urgent national attention. Ideally, these matters should always be part of a democracy. But the high-decibel politics of the BJP since 2013 drowned these necessary aspects of democracy. Both the CJP, and the INDIA bloc now, seek to revive those aspects.

Sunday’s rally should be judged not merely by what it achieves for the INDIA bloc and the internal dynamic it ushers within the bloc but also by the new conversation it opens up. Whether or not members of the INDIA bloc take forward that conversation will decide the long-term value of the Sunday rally.

The writer, based in Pune, taught Political Science