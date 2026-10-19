A bad workman always blames his tools,” goes the proverb. In politics, a bad loser blames the umpire. Every defeat has a cause and every cause demands introspection. Yet, instead of asking why voters keep turning away from his party, Rahul Gandhi has chosen to put the Election Commission of India (ECI), once again, in the dock. His latest agitation against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and a demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar raises a simple question: Does the Congress have the moral locus standi to lecture anyone on the independence of the poll body?

The Congress’s patronage-loaded record with the ECI is a textbook lesson in how not to treat a constitutional institution. Time and again, those who presided over elections were rewarded after retirement. K V K Sundaram, the second CEC, went on to chair the Law Commission and was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan. R K Trivedi was made Governor of Gujarat and conferred the Padma Bhushan. M S Gill, CEC from 1996 to 2001, entered the Rajya Sabha on a Congress ticket and went on to serve as a minister in the UPA government. Even T N Seshan contested the 1999 Lok Sabha election on a Congress ticket. J M Lyngdoh, who served as CEC from 2001 to 2004, joined the Congress after retirement. The line between referee and player was not merely blurred; it was erased.