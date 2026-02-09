Written by Anil Golani

Operation Sindoor, the conflict between India and Pakistan in May 2025, once again demonstrated air power as the instrument of choice in India’s security calculus. Simultaneously, the deepening China-Pakistan nexus, aided by Turkiye’s support to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), has created an increasingly adverse regional air power balance that India can ignore only at its peril. While the IAF achieved its national objectives in this conflict, its shrinking fighter inventory remains a serious and persistent concern. Against a sanctioned strength of 42 fighter squadrons, the IAF is currently down to 29, while the PAF fields 22 squadrons and plans to induct J-35 fifth-generation aircraft from China.

The turn of the century marked a proud milestone with the maiden flight of the indigenously designed Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, signalling the emergence of a domestic aerospace ecosystem. Around the same time, the IAF initiated the case for 126 Medium Multirole Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) to address its fighter shortfall. However, negotiations on the 108 aircraft to be built in India stalled due to a lack of common understanding between HAL and Dassault on manufacturing and contractual obligations, leading to the withdrawal of the RFP in June 2015.

During this long, inconclusive process, India’s adversaries inducted modern fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft in significant numbers, worsening the asymmetry created by the IAF’s declining combat strength. To address this critical gap, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during an April 2015 visit to France, agreed to purchase 36 Rafale aircraft in flyaway condition through an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA). The Cabinet Committee on Security approved the IGA in August 2016 as an operational necessity after the earlier procurement effort had failed.

In parallel, the LCA project continued, but delays in integrating indigenous radar and weapons and in engine deliveries meant it could not substitute for the planned MMRCA acquisition. Recognising this, the IAF issued a Request for Information in 2018 for 114 Multi Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA). A government-appointed committee examined the responses to recommend a path for rapid induction of technologically advanced fighters. The options included the F-16 and F-18 from the United States, Eurofighter Typhoon, Gripen E from Sweden, and Su-35/MiG-35 from Russia. US-origin platforms would fall under International Traffic in Arms Regulations, requiring explicit export approval, licensing for technology transfer and end-use restrictions, while Gripen’s General Electric engine brought similar constraints. Russian aircraft raised concerns about technology levels, and the Eurofighter’s consortium structure complicated prospects for an inter-governmental deal.

Taking into account induction timelines, life cycle cost, techno-industrial fit and the IAF’s urgent operational needs, the committee recommended expanding Rafale numbers. The IAF already operates 36 Rafales, and the Indian Navy plans to induct 26 Rafale M aircraft, making further Rafale acquisition particularly attractive. Additional Rafales would bring substantial operational, commercial and logistical benefits through commonality with existing fleets. With Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facilities already offered by Dassault Aviation, further induction would lower overall costs and help rationalise the IAF’s diverse fighter inventory, reducing sustainment burden and improving availability.

The Rafale MRFA acquisition promises a significant IAF capability enhancement within a relatively short timeframe as inductions progress over the next few years. The government’s insistence that 60 per cent of production value be realised domestically will also give a major boost to the indigenous aerospace and defence industry. Past experience with Mirage and Rafale platforms, and the reliability of Dassault and France as partners, weigh heavily in favour of this choice despite concerns about dependence on a single foreign OEM. A foreign OEM producing fighters in India with a domestic partner would promote genuine self-reliance and directly support the development and production of the LCA Mk II and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft.

Although described as multirole, Rafale is essentially an omnirole aircraft, capable of striking targets, conducting air combat and gathering intelligence within a single mission profile, without requiring reconfiguration between roles. The aircraft has been operationally proven in conflicts from Syria, Mali and Libya to Operation Sindoor in the Indian context. Dassault has continuously upgraded Rafale from the F3 variant supplied to India to the F5 variant now being offered, and integration of Indian weapons is envisaged in the forthcoming deal.

The Rafale MRFA deal is thus a genuine win-win for the IAF and its combat potential. Interoperability with existing IAF and Indian Navy Rafales will enable seamless integration into the IAF’s operational network and significantly enhance national air power. At the same time, the IAF still requires the LCA and AMCA to restore numbers and maintain a qualitative edge. With Tejas Mk1A production underway and development of Tejas MkII and AMCA in progress, India’s aerospace ecosystem is slowly gathering momentum. The planned induction of 114 Rafale MRFA aircraft will provide the IAF the capability and confidence to truly “touch the sky with glory” in line with its motto, “Nabha Sprisham Diptam.”

The writer is the Director General of the Centre for Aerospace and Strategic Studies, New Delhi. Views are personal