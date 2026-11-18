The Quad first met in Manila in 2007 and faded soon after, until its officials met again in the same city in November 2017, on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit, and brought it back to life. This week, its leaders met there as guests, just ahead of US President Donald Trump’s onward journey to Shenzhen for the APEC summit.

The Quad’s headline was critical minerals, with Trump announcing agreements to protect members from “coercion by any single foreign supplier”, though without naming China. The announcement echoed what I heard repeatedly in Washington earlier this year: That the Trump administration had eased its tariff confrontation with China because Beijing still held the minerals card, and that its later bilateral deals, including with India, had yet to add up to a strategy. Others drew a different lesson from Beijing’s April 2025 curbs on seven rare-earth elements and related magnets imposed in response to US tariffs, which showed every major economy the leverage that comes from dominating processing.