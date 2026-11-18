The Quad first met in Manila in 2007 and faded soon after, until its officials met again in the same city in November 2017, on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit, and brought it back to life. This week, its leaders met there as guests, just ahead of US President Donald Trump’s onward journey to Shenzhen for the APEC summit.
The Quad’s headline was critical minerals, with Trump announcing agreements to protect members from “coercion by any single foreign supplier”, though without naming China. The announcement echoed what I heard repeatedly in Washington earlier this year: That the Trump administration had eased its tariff confrontation with China because Beijing still held the minerals card, and that its later bilateral deals, including with India, had yet to add up to a strategy. Others drew a different lesson from Beijing’s April 2025 curbs on seven rare-earth elements and related magnets imposed in response to US tariffs, which showed every major economy the leverage that comes from dominating processing.
This month, both views look right. Beijing has extended its pause on wider rare-earth controls by just two months, to 10 January, and the IEA reckons that, if fully applied, those controls would put $6.5 trillion a year of downstream production outside China at risk. A pause renewed every two months is a truce in which both sides buy time, and the Quad’s minerals commitments, made days before Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet in Shenzhen, are best read as insurance for all stakeholders.
So what did India take home? Manila’s clearest gains were practical: A maritime surveillance collaboration, including a first joint patrol-aircraft exercise in 2027, and a Quad Business Leaders’ Forum in Mumbai. On critical minerals, the harder task is building processing capacity, and much of that lies in Southeast Asia, where Malaysia’s expanded output has helped bring China’s share of global rare-earth refining down from above 90 percent to 85 percent. Meanwhile, ore from loosely regulated mines along Myanmar’s borders still flows largely to China. This is where the second table, the ASEAN-India Summit, came in, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s offer of cooperation on critical minerals and civil nuclear energy extending the Quad’s supply-chain agenda to where many of these minerals are mined and refined.
The harder part remains trade. India’s deficit with ASEAN widened to $51.6 billion in 2025-26, and the trade agreement review is still unfinished. Free e-visas and a maritime cooperation plan will bring people and coast guards closer, but the gap is in commodities, where co-investment in processing offers Indian firms a way into the region’s supply chains rather than simply sourcing from them.
At the East Asia Summit, where the US, China and Russia all sit, India put forward a seafarers’ safety initiative and an offer to help Russia and Ukraine set up Black Sea corridors for grain and fertiliser, proposals that serve India as much as the region, given how much fuel and fertiliser moves by sea. The limits of regional diplomacy were on show too, with the ASEAN-China code of conduct for the South China Sea still unfinished and its legal force unsettled.
Taken together, the three meetings show that India is a valued partner in a Quad adapting to a more transactional US, a welcome one in an ASEAN where the trade relationship still needs rebalancing, and a trusted voice in a forum that works by consensus rather than commitment.
The writer is with the Observer Research Foundation