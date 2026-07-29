India has taken an important step in the fight against dengue. On July 21, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation granted marketing authorisation to Qdenga, the country’s first approved dengue vaccine. Manufactured by Takeda GmbH, Germany, and marketed in India by Takeda Biopharmaceuticals, the vaccine has already been approved in 42 countries, including EU members, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Argentina and Brazil. More than 24 million doses have been administered worldwide, and the vaccine has the WHO’s imprimatur.

Dengue, one of the world’s fastest-spreading mosquito-borne viral diseases, is caused by four closely related virus types — DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3 and DENV-4 — and is transmitted primarily by the Aedes aegypti mosquito. Clinical trials have shown that Qdenga provides long-lasting protection against all four dengue virus types in people who have had the disease. It has also been shown to protect against DENV-1 and DENV-2 among people who have never had dengue, with particularly strong protection against DENV-2, on which the vaccine is based.

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The vaccine is administered in two doses, three months apart. If the second dose is delayed, the vaccination schedule does not need to be restarted; the missed dose can be given at the earliest opportunity. The vaccine, however, is not recommended for children below six years because of lower efficacy and the relatively low prevalence of prior dengue infection in that age group. The WHO also does not recommend its use beyond 60 years until there is more evidence on safety and efficacy. It should not be administered to pregnant women, women planning pregnancy within one month of vaccination, breastfeeding mothers, immunocompromised individuals, or those receiving immunosuppressive therapies such as chemotherapy or high-dose corticosteroids.

Affordability is likely to determine uptake. At an expected price of Rs 3,000-6,000 per dose, the two-dose course could cost Rs 6,000-12,000. Initial demand is, therefore, likely to come primarily from the urban middle class.

Whether the vaccine should eventually be included in the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) is a complex question. The WHO recommends that countries consider introducing Qdenga into routine immunisation only in areas where dengue transmission is a significant public health threat. Indicators include a dengue seroprevalence exceeding 60 per cent by the age of nine years or a mean age of dengue-related hospitalisation below 16 years. India will need robust epidemiological data to determine which regions meet these criteria before considering wider public funding.

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India recorded more than 2.89 lakh dengue cases and 485 deaths in 2023. Around 7,000 cases and 10 deaths have already been reported this year, with the annual surge expected during the next two or three months.

Vaccination, however, is only one part of the solution. The same Aedes mosquitoes also transmit chikungunya and Zika, making integrated vector management indispensable. Eliminating mosquito breeding sites through better drainage and waste disposal must remain the first line of defence. These efforts should be complemented by biological measures such as larvivorous fish, judicious use of chemical and microbial control methods, stronger coordination across government agencies, and sustained community participation. Improving public awareness and health literacy is equally important. Qdenga is a significant addition to India’s public health arsenal, but it should complement, not replace, a comprehensive strategy for controlling mosquito-borne diseases.

The writer is chairperson, Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health, JNU