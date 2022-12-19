Qatar 2022: The day after Messi’s last dance at the World Cup

And so, Lionel Messi has indeed salvaged the most controversial and politically-charged football World Cup ever.

It started with him cutting a forlorn figure in the opening-match defeat to Saudi Arabia. Gradually, the 35-year-old grabbed the tournament by the scruff of the neck by conjuring moments of magic and channeling his inner Maradona to lead Argentina to its third World Cup title, dethroning France in a final that stirred up a storm in the desert and engulfed the world in it.

The power of sport to provide this kind of drama is the reason why countries and regimes pour billions of dollars to host it and indulge in what’s been dubbed as “sportswashing”.

It was exactly the kind of climax — already being described as the best World Cup final of all time — Qatar and FIFA, world football’s governing body, would have hoped for. For years leading up to the tournament, the country was battered for its record of human rights abuse, migrant workers’ deaths and discrimination against the LGBTQI+ community. FIFA was slammed for awarding them the world’s most-watched single-sport event.

Qatar launched a counteroffensive by terming the unprecedented backlash, largely from the West, as “racist” and hoped that when football would eventually climb centrestage, everything else would take a back seat. To some extent, they succeeded in spinning the narrative. As the tournament chugged on, prominent voices — from sportspersons to heads of state — hailed the hosts for their hospitality and for delivering a memorable World Cup, and lauded them for the steps taken to improve conditions for migrant workers.

While the World Cup helped Qatar put on its best face — just like Russia did four years ago — it doesn’t absolve the country of the treatment meted out to those who transformed the desert into a football hub. A migrant worker died in mysterious circumstances in the middle of the tournament.

In that sense, Qatar 2022 was a mirage.

When the dust settles and the romance over Messi’s last dance subsides, sport — football, in particular — will increasingly be confronted by these complex issues. The direction in which the wind is blowing, it’s clear that a lot of major sports events — from World Cups to the Olympics — will take place in the Gulf for the simple reason that the money is there. It’s not necessarily a bad thing.

The sports industry smacks of a Euro-centric attitude in terms of the way it is played, where it is played and when. The first World Cup to be played on Arab soil has broken some shackles.

The most important is the shift in attitude towards the “weaker” teams. Despite the pushback from Europe, the underdogs — Morocco, Japan, Saudi Arabia and the rest — in this World Cup have shown why the edition in 2026 is the perfect time to expand the tournament to 48 teams from the current 32. With Africa and Asia benefiting the most from the increased quotas, the gap between the haves and have-nots will further shrink, which can only be good news for world football.

It has demonstrated that major events can be held in nations where the weather is hot, during winter months instead of the European summer, if all parties are willing to make some sacrifices — something India might have to push for as well, if it is serious about hosting the Olympics in 2036. The fans of Argentina, Mexico, Morocco and Saudi Arabia showed football can be enjoyed from the stands without being showered in beer.

These are the sporting legacies of Qatar 2022 — it’s proven that everything considered different from what is the norm should be given a chance. The troubling part is the non-sporting side.

While no country is in a position to lecture another on morality and ethics, it is for the sporting bodies — that make billions of dollars from their flagship events — to ensure their tournaments are inclusive and reflect a changing, more aware world.

It’s also time they drop the pretence that sport is cut off from politics. If anything, this World Cup showed that the two are linked closer than before and the lines will blur even more as stadiums turn into proxy battlefields between nations. As a consequence, athletes, who are forced to take a stand on many issues outside of the sporting arena, will also find themselves under increased scrutiny. Even Messi won’t be spared.

In May, the Argentina captain, who played his last World Cup match on Sunday, signed a deal with Saudi Arabia to promote the country. Soon after, the Saudis hinted at launching a bid to host the 2030 World Cup. FIFA’s rotation policy means Asia won’t immediately be awarded the tournament and so Saudi Arabia is considering a joint bid with an African nation — Egypt — and a European country, Greece.

While the allure of a World Cup on three continents seems irresistible, albeit controversial, it will, for Messi, create an awkward situation. Argentina, along with Uruguay, is considering a bid to co-host the 2030 World Cup. So, after ending the South American nation’s desperate wait for a World Cup, the GOAT might find himself in a situation where he will campaign against his own country.

It’s one of the many complexities and contradictions that comes along with the politics and business of sport. And perhaps, even Messi would find it tough to dribble past it.

