The message to students should be simple: Eat less, but well; use screens, but do not become their servant; laugh, but never at someone’s body; compete, but do not become cruel.

At eight in the morning, outside a school gate, India’s future often arrives half-awake. One child is finishing chips before assembly. Another is rubbing sleepy eyes after a late night. Somewhere, a quiet girl is worried about her body because someone called her “fat”. A boy who looks perfectly healthy may be silently anxious. Another child may be brilliant at Mathematics but unable to run for five minutes without breathlessness.

We speak of Viksit Bharat, demographic dividend, start-ups and Olympic dreams. But a nation’s first infrastructure is the bodies and minds of its children. Swami Vivekananda’s call — Abhih (“be fearless”) — must return to the schoolyard. For a student, fearlessness means the courage to leave mobiles and sleep on time, say no to daily junk food, play despite exam pressure, and not mock a classmate’s body. It means the courage to choose wisely when the senses are pulling the mind in every direction.