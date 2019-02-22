The Urdu Press: Pulwama horror

The terror attack in Pulwama received extensive coverage in Urdu papers. On February 16, almost all papers carried editorials on various aspects of the incident.

Munsif’s editorial is titled ‘Jawanon ka khoon kiski gurden par?’ It notes that “instead of examining where we went wrong, it is easy to deflect the blame on a neighbour. Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju has been boasting that there has been no big terror attack during Narendra Modi’s tenure as prime minister. But the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has gone from bad to worse. A record number of jawans and civilians have been killed.” The editorial asks the Modi government to “take moral responsibility for inability to check this attack.”

Roznama Rashtriya Sahara also calls Pulwama a terrible tragedy and talks about the need to introspect. It refers to the killing of an army major even after the 14th. “India has taken back the Most Favoured Nation from Pakistan, it must now work to isolate Pakistan. But first it must do what it can to prevent attacks such as these, which hurt our soldiers.” “Minister of State and former Army chief, V K Singh’s statement, ‘After Pulwama, we must look at our shortcomings that allowed this incident to take place,’ does fill us with hope,” the newspaper notes.

Hamara Samaj’s editorial on February 20, titled, ‘Pulwama ka dard’ describes the day of the attack as a “Black Day”. The editorial says this is so not only because of the terrible tragedy — something that we have been bearing — but also because there have been calls for inteqaam (revenge). But the revenge against Pakistan must be meaningful, so that it is forced to never allow its territory for attacks on India again, the editorial asserts.

Muck in Karnataka

The Urdu papers have commented on the recent tape, which shows the BJP attempts tobreak the ranks of the Congress and JD(S) and topple the state government captured.

Siasat on February 11, says in Karnataka, “Yeddyurappa is keen to take charge. It was said of former Congress President Sitaram Kesri, when he was in hectic parleys in Delhi in the 1990s, that he is in a hurry because he is so old.” For similar reasons, “Yeddyurappa is willing to go to any extent”. “Disclosures are coming thick and fast aboutcrores of rupees being offered,” the paper notes

Munsif’s editorial on February 14 is titled ‘Aakhir etraaf, karna hi pada’ (after all, an admission had to be made). The paper writes that: “BJP leaders never tire of repeating that they are disciplined and not corrupt. But the conduct of the BJP’s unit in Karnataka is enough to blow their cover.” The editorial speaks of immense “uthal-puthal (things going topsy-turvy) in the state. Operation Kamla was re-enacted on some Congress and JD(S) MLAs but it did not succeed and the state government was saved. Yeddyurappa had denied this outright but in just a few days, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy released audio tapes which make it clear that an offer of crores of rupees was made. After it became public, Yeddyurappa denied it was his voice.”

Bills die sine die

Urdu Times, on February 14 has an editorial titled, ‘Nakaami ki ibteda’ (the beginning of failures) on Parliament being adjourned. It contends that the gravest failure of the BJP government has been its inability to push through the triple talaq bill. “It may be said that more than the government’s failure, it is the Opposition’s triumph that the Bill could not have passed. The Opposition said, send it to the Select Committee. If the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is brought back, discussions will have to restart,” the editorial asserts. Protests in the Northeast proved to be the bill’s death knell.

Etemaad on February 11 talks about the ‘Syaah isteqbaal’ or the black welcome, while referring to the reception the PM received in Assam, where he was greeted with black flags and black balloons. The paper, which is the AIMIM’s mouthpiece, concludes that “the environment is not conducive for the BJP, as protests in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu demonstrate.” The editorial writes of “student groups and other civil society groups making their serious problems with the Citizenship Bill evident and launching a state-wide bandh”.

Sahafat, on February 14, writes how a Bill designed to exclude Muslims has landed the BJP in trouble and points to the irony of the situation.

Inquilab on February 10, makes a prediction: “All plans to push this Bill through will be destroyed. There are strong indications that this Bill, passed by the Lok Sabha on January 10, will lapse as the Upper House will not clear it. Of the 245 MPs, BJP has just 73, and even if the entire NDA supports it, the figure will not be enough”, it said, presciently.

Urdu Times on February 20 in an editorial titled ‘Yeh To hona hi thaa’ (this was inevitable) has creatively interpreted the opposition to this Bill by the Shiv Sena. It says that “the Sena’s alliance with the BJP proves its opposition to the Bill was merely to increase its bargaining power.”

Compiled by Seema Chishti