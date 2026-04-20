India’s democracy rests on a simple principle: Elections must be fought on a level playing field. Governments may command the machinery of the state, but that machinery must remain politically neutral. When the resources of governance begin to influence electoral competition, the fairness of democracy itself comes into question.

In recent years, digital governance has dramatically expanded governments’ communication power. Welfare beneficiary databases, SMS gateways, and mass messaging platforms were designed to improve service delivery. However, this very infrastructure has created a new democratic dilemma. Across the country, official communication systems are increasingly being used in ways that resemble political messaging. On March 7, the Kerala High Court examined the Chief Minister’s Office sending bulk WhatsApp messages through external agencies using official databases. Last month, the Supreme Court heard challenges regarding a door-to-door welfare feedback programme ahead of the Kerala elections. Similar questions have arisen at the national level. In March 2024, the Election Commission of India directed the Union government to halt bulk WhatsApp messages under the “Viksit Bharat Sampark” campaign after citizens received letters from the Prime Minister highlighting central schemes even after the election schedule was announced. Data from Google’s Ads Transparency Centre shows, between January and April 2024, the BJP spent about Rs 39 crore on political ads, while the government’s Central Bureau of Communication spent roughly Rs 32 crore promoting official programmes.