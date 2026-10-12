When I heard the news of Professor Kamal Aron Mitra Chenoy’s demise, I immediately thought of his smile, calm gaze, and powerful voice filled with conviction. For several years, he served as a professor at the Centre for Comparative Politics and Political Theory in JNU’s School of International Studies. He will be remembered as one of those who taught from classrooms, streets, courtrooms, and protest lines. With his passing, JNU has lost an embodiment of the university at its best: A place where the life of the mind and the life of conscience were never allowed to drift apart.

Chenoy’s political awakening began as an economics student at Kirori Mal College, Delhi University, where he was elected to the Students Union executive committee in 1969. He arrived at JNU in 1972, entering an intellectual universe crackling with debate: Naxalism, Trotskyism, the SFI-AISF alliance, the challenge of the Freethinkers, and the presence of formidable student leaders like Prakash Karat. He became the unit secretary of the All India Students’ Federation, learning — as he would later recall — that unity among progressive forces was not a luxury but a necessity. Then came the Emergency. Chenoy was among those forced to leave the country, not by ambition or opportunity, but by the imperative of survival and freedom. He returned as a faculty member.