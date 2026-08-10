Premium

Gitanjali J Angmo writes: Problem is not Sanatan Dharma. It’s what politics has done to it

If Sanatan Dharma is truly the inheritance it seeks to protect, it cannot appear only in temples, speeches and election campaigns

Problem is not Sanatan Dharma. It’s what politics has done to itSanatan Dharma is not an identity to be defended against another. It is a discipline of living. (C R Sasikumar/File)
Written by: Gitanjali J Angmo
7 min readAug 10, 2026 01:01 PM IST First published on: Aug 10, 2026 at 06:30 AM IST

A few days ago, I wrote that the Sansad Chalo protest of July 20 was Sanatana Dharma in action. Young people had come from different corners of India, from different faiths, castes, regions and backgrounds. For those hours, these identities seemed almost irrelevant. They stood together for education, a cause larger than themselves. They displayed peaceful protesting, restraint and resilience. They shared food and water, made space for strangers, protected one another and somehow became a community without first asking who belonged to which community.

To me, that was Sanatana Dharma. Not a slogan or religious identity. Simply human beings recognising themselves in one another and acting from that recognition. But the term met with a huge backlash. My response section got filled with labels. Sanghi. BJP stooge. RSS sympathiser.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments