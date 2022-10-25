Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s first job: Develop a political persona, steady the ship

On Diwali, an unusual event in the annals of UK as well as Indian history took place — Rishi Sunak, a young man in his early forties, became the prime minister of Great Britain. I know that many Indians now think an Indian will rule over the old colonial masters. But the important point is that Sunak is a British citizen — British-born of Indian ancestry. He has made it to the highest political office not through family connections but because of his ability and determination to fight for the top job twice in open competition.

Ironically, it is his loss to Liz Truss – in a vote within the Conservative party — that eased his way to the top. Truss made extravagant promises of tax cuts to stimulate economic growth. Rishi had warned then that such tax cuts were unaffordable, given the state of the public finances. Yet, she went ahead with them soon after she became PM. The financial markets gave a loud, negative reaction to this move. The pound collapsed against foreign currencies and the Bank of England had to intervene to stabilise the market for the national debt. The tax cut cost the bank billions of pounds in supporting government securities and the higher interest rate incurred on government debt as a result of Truss’s precipitate action will remain a burden for some time.

Truss had to resign just 44 days after becoming PM, the shortest tenure in British history. In the ensuing melee, new names cropped up. Boris Johnson also seemed to be in the race for a comeback. But this time around, the 1922 committee of (Conservative) party members in the House of Commons upped the bar at securing at least 100 members’ nominations before a candidate could compete. Johnson tried but failed to garner enough backers. Penny Mordaunt, who has competed on earlier occasions, threatened to run but finally admitted just minutes before the deadline of 2 pm British time on Monday that she too will drop out. Sunak was able to show the support of 190 members — more than half of the 370 Tory MPs. So, it was more a coronation than an election when Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee, announced at a meeting of Tory MPs that Rishi Sunak will be the next prime minister of the UK.

Sunak’s first job will be to steady the ship. In other words, he has to not mess up like Truss did and last till 2024, when the elections are due. The Conservative Party is 30 per cent-plus points behind Labour in opinion polls. This will be a huge challenge. Even after Sunak’s win, people are arguing that Boris Johnson would be a better choice when it comes to winning the election. But the MPs are fed up with Boris and they chose “dishy Rishi”, as he was named two years ago by the tabloids.

Winning the next election and keeping a fractious party united will not be easy. Sunak displayed exemplary ability when he took over as chancellor at the start of the pandemic. I watched his first appearance as chancellor from the Peers gallery in the House of Commons. He was calm and impressive. Being an academic, I am always rating people as if they were students. I knew that he had been to the Stanford Business School, which is academically tougher than Harvard or Wharton. So he can handle the technical aspects of money and finance with relative ease. (It was quite clear during the thankfully brief tenure of Liz Truss that neither she nor her chosen chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng could add or subtract.)

Sunak fared well as chancellor and demonstrated that he knows the importance of fiscal responsibility. But now, he has to be a politician, not just a techno whiz kid. Being a British politician is a much trickier task than people imagine. I have had a great time here watching many political leaders, some closely. I have seen how someone can be a great cabinet minister, but fail as a politician. On the flip side, someone may be technically deficient but still have the passion to be a great politician. Edward Heath and Gordon Brown were both technically good but lacked the broad reach to become great prime ministers. Margaret Thatcher was just a great politician.

Sunak will have to develop a political persona. Everyone will give him a lot of space since the country is in dire straits. I do not recall in the nearly 60 years I have been here of the country being at a lower ebb in its national confidence and international reputation. So, he will have to demonstrate that he is in charge. Jeremy Hunt, who stepped in as chancellor for Liz Truss after she sacked Kwarteng calmed nerves, but then the manner of Liz Truss’s last day in the commons once again sank the ship. Sunak can leave the finances to Jeremy Hunt and turn his attention to addressing the people who are bemused and worried as to who, if anyone, is in charge.

Indian commentators are all talking of an Indian running the UK and hoping that the free trade agreement will now be an easy walkover. Steady on, I would advise. The UK needs its new prime minister to look after itself. It is a matter of pride that a person with ancestral roots in India is now the prime minister of the UK . But he will be no more Indian than Barack Obama was Kenyan.

We have just celebrated Diwali. The New Year will be a happy one for all.

The writer is an economist and member of the UK’s House of Lords