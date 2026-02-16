This week, I travel to India for the AI Impact Summit, and I do so with a deep sense of purpose. This gathering represents a meaningful opportunity to shape technology in the service of humanity, guided by an inspiring theme: Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya (welfare for all, happiness for all). I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Government of India for hosting this landmark event.

What makes AI technology revolutionary is not just its speed or application potential, but also its direct impact on our daily lives — for example, in education, healthcare, and how we work and communicate. When we govern AI wisely, it can drive innovation, reduce inequality, and create prosperity that reaches beyond privileged circles. But this outcome requires deliberate choices, shared principles, and sustained cooperation.

With an approach based on the needs of diverse populations, India is a major force in AI development. Its work on AI applications in agriculture, rural healthcare, and multilingual education reflects the understanding that technology must serve real people facing real challenges. These solutions, developed in one of the world’s most complex democracies, offer lessons for us all.

Switzerland is committed to multilateralism in AI governance. With a view to fostering international cooperation and dialogue, we participate in various international fora and processes on AI governance. We partner with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) on its annual AI for Good Summit, where representatives from over 30 UN and other institutions meet in Geneva to discuss concrete projects where AI can meet UN development goals. At the Council of Europe, Switzerland led the negotiations on the first legally binding convention on AI, human rights, democracy and the rule of law. The treaty lays the common ground for all countries wanting to foster innovation while respecting our shared values.

AI offers enormous opportunities for society and the economy; to seize them, we need to foster trustworthy use of AI. Switzerland believes in a balanced regulatory approach that supports innovation while addressing challenges with precision. To this end, regulation must be as technology-neutral as possible — targeting the negative consequences of specific AI applications rather than the technology itself. We therefore need to tackle the technological, geopolitical, and societal risks around AI with care as well as with international cooperation.

This is where International Geneva plays a vital role. Geneva, with its rich ecosystem of multistakeholder actors in the field of new technologies, is ideally placed for discussions around AI governance. The ITU addresses the intersection of AI with telecommunications infrastructure. The International Organisation for Standardisation and the International Electrotechnical Commission are currently working on global AI standards. The WIPO tackles IP questions, the ILO examines effects on the labour market, and the WHO oversees data governance related to health.This unique ecosystem and Switzerland’s desire to further strengthen international AI governance is also the reason we plan to host the next AI Summit in Geneva.

Switzerland and India share important values. Both our countries recognise the delicate balance between innovation and responsibility. Technological change can transform entire sectors. The question is always: Who benefits, and who bears the cost? With AI, we have an opportunity to answer that question more equitably than in past technological revolutions, but only if we build the right framework conditions now.

From Bletchley Park to Seoul, from Paris to Delhi: Each builds on the last, deepens our shared understanding and strengthens our collective commitment. Switzerland is honoured to continue this journey alongside India and all our other partners to ensure that AI serves as a force for human flourishing, economic opportunity, and social progress for all. This is the promise of Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya — a promise we must keep together.

The writer is President of Switzerland