VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

The article by Shazia Ilmi in The Indian Express (‘Doing right by Bilkis Bano’, September 10) about the remission of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case is a conspiracy to defame Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). She belongs to an elite section of Lutyens Delhi, infamous for creating false propaganda. She is unaware of Sangh Parivar’s ideology, especially VHP’s, which has done tremendous work for Hindu culture, and the support that the central government under the leadership of Narendra Modi has gotten from the VHP. Moreover, she does not understand the philosophy of Hindutva.

The fundamental problem with journalist-turned-politician Shazia Ilmi, who recently joined the BJP after leaving the AAP, is her desultory understanding of the VHP and its mission. Since its inception in 1964, the VHP has vehemently advocated the strengthening of Hindu society, protecting Hindu values, and building larger Hindu unity – long before the BJP became a political party in its present form. The VHP and other Hindu organisations pioneered the cause of the Ram Janambhoomi Movement in the 1980s, led by the late Ashok Singhal. Moreover, the VHP has stood for larger social reforms, including the abolition of untouchability, end of casteism, the eradication of sectarian differences, and the checking of religious conversions. The holy cause of cow protection has long been pushed by the Bharatiya Govansh Rakshan Samvardhan Parishad (BGRSP), a group working under the VHP. It also works amongst the Indian diaspora, promoting Hindu unity and celebrating Bharatiya culture.

The VHP’s efforts and initiatives are imprinted on various government policies and programmes. Our founding principle is Dharma, and the final goal is human welfare, which is more sacred than any electoral agenda or political gains. The VHP’s efforts for “Hindu unity and welfare of all” precede any other political organisation in the country.

In her article, Ilmi criticises the VHP for praising the convicts even though the convicts do not belong to the VHP, and even the office where the programme was held does not belong to the organisation. The VHP believes in the philosophy of Bharat, and preaches the “Sarve Bhavantu Sukhina” (welfare of all). We are against all forms of violence and criticise it too, but the Lutyens’ folk like do not raise the issue of killings of Hindus in Gujarat. I want to turn her kind attention toward Hindu killings and rapes in Kashmir, Kerala, and Karnataka. Further, many karsevakas were allegedly killed in Uttar Pradesh during Mulayam Singh’s tenure as chief minister.

However, so-called “secular” people like Ilmi do not have compassion for Hindu agony. They belong to the cabal of pseudo-seculars — specialists in raising selective outrage.

The question that arises is: Was this the first remission given by a court? No, courts have often granted pardons for more serious offences. Thousands of such people have been released from jails in different states. This time too, on August 15, many prisoners were released by various state governments under the amnesty scheme. Even those involved in the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi have been released. Politicians have granted remission to many terrorists. The VHP has always been against appeasement politics.

It is crucial to analyse the psychology of pseudo-secularists as their only motive is to get fame. Do you think humanitarian considerations are the basis of their writings? No, they have other malicious agendas, ranging from defamation of Hindus and Hinduism in general to damaging India’s image on the international stage for their self-interest. The claim that people from the VHP welcomed the convicts with garlands is wrong. I said on public forums multiple times that these people did not belong to the VHP or Sangh Parivar. How could the writer accuse the VHP of trying to defame PM Modi? This is a baseless accusation. Society knows well the workings and reality of Hindu mass organisations.

As a spokesperson of the VHP, I am in deep agony. I suggest that the BJP clarify whether the statement by its national spokesperson was a personal one or whether it reflects the stand of the party.

(The writer is, National Spokesperson, Vishwa Hindu Parishad)