India and America are facing a new spectre: The prospect of a deeply wounded elected strongman. A wounded strongman is a leader who rode to electoral success on personalised power as an answer to many of society’s major challenges. What happens when the aura collapses? Leaders like Narendra Modi and Donald Trump were regarded by their followers as geniuses, with deep insights into the demands of history that ordinary mortals could not fathom. They could do no wrong. But then the tide turns, and the emperor suddenly has no clothes. Even their die-hard followers don’t expect much; they cling on because of sunk costs, or fear, or simply their loathing for anyone else. The bottom line is: Both are deeply wounded. But at the same time, they are going to be in power for the next two to three years. Their authority and capacity to govern may have diminished. But their ruthlessness and stakes in power have not. They are still administratively empowered and have the state apparatus at their disposal. This is a novel challenge for us.

The failures that lead to their diminished aura are all real. They are also at a dead end on how to address these failures. The headline numbers in both the United States and India don’t look bad. But the deep anxiety about the economy in both countries is palpable. In the US, it is concern over the debt, inflation, jobs, tariffs, and all-round uncertainty. In India, the headline growth number can barely disguise deep unemployment and social discontent. The economy is officially successful, but that success is not translating into better individual life prospects. As quotidian governance begins to collapse, the leaders appear even more disinterested in mundane administration. The corruption is now openly and palpably talked about. For Trump, there is no easy way to rein in the deficit, tame inflation, reduce tariffs, or maintain low interest rates. For Modi, there is no easy way of producing productive jobs. His governing style is not conducive to ordinary private investors, and his ideology is deeply destructive to education. There is no easy exit from the economic stasis.