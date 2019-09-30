Pramod Da’s Way

Anti-nationals, urban naxals — these epithets are recent additions to our public discourse, but the tendency to pigeonhole voices of dissent and resistance as “leftists” or “Maoists” predates the Narendra Modi government. Much before Babul Supriyo heaped scorn on the vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University, Mamata Banerjee had called my friend, a student of Presidency College, a “Maoist” on national television, for questioning her government’s track record on women’s safety.

The disdain for critical thinking coming out of our universities aside, such statements advance the notion of a society besieged by inimical forces, in desperate need of a decisive and strong leader to tackle the imagined adversary. The project to demonise students of public universities as rootless elites falters on one count though. It fails to factor in the capacity of seemingly ordinary individuals, an intrinsic part of those ecosystems, to pull off extraordinary acts. Like one Pramod Sain did, nearly eight years ago. This is his story.

Having been elevated to university status in 2010, Kolkata’s Presidency College, founded in 1818, was then struggling to deal with the pangs of transition. The institution’s students’ union was dissolved during the upgradation, and the Trinamool government was in no hurry to hold fresh elections.

On January 29, 2012, the Kolkata edition of The Hindu carried on its front page the news that Pune’s Symbiosis University has cancelled the screening of Jashn-e-Azadi, a documentary on Kashmir, bowing to threats from the ABVP. Then a second year student of Political Science at Presidency, I saw the story and immediately alerted my classmate Pratim Ghosal and Waled Aadnan, who was in the final year of BSc Economics. Driven by sheer impulse, we decided to screen the Sanjay Kak documentary on our campus.

But the challenges were many. If you think the news sparked protests, prompting students in crumpled kurtas, torn jeans, worn-out chappals to hit the streets with daflis, chanting the anthem of liberation — azadi — you must consign these assorted stereotypes to the nearest bin. Moreover, despite being intensely political, the three of us were somewhat disillusioned with the nature of campus politics prevailing then, featuring the CPM-backed SFI and the Independents’ Consolidation, which is essentially a campus-born platform. To spread the word, we created an event page on Facebook announcing our resolve to “protest thought control” and arrest the country’s “slide towards fundamentalism” and carried out a low-key signature campaign. Our objective was not to make a splash, but to register a small act of dissent.

Upon approaching the authorities for a space to screen and projectors, we were greeted with a wave of rejections. The vice-chancellor asked us to defer the screening by a week. But we could not afford to wait as the campus would soon empty out with the annual exams little more than a month away.

Just when the institution of Henry Louis Vivian Derozio, one of the principal forces behind the Bengal Renaissance, was beginning to fail us, Pramod Sain, simply Pramod-da for generations of Presidencians, stepped forward. Sain, who ran the college canteen, had come to Presidency as a 13-year-old during the peak of the Naxal movement.

He unlocked the dingy anteroom of the canteen for us. On February 8, 2012, a hired projector played out the story of the Valley, its rage and sorrow, its endless twilight, in front of a group of around 50, seated on rickety benches. Meanwhile, Pramod-da was his usual self behind the counter, taking an occasional nap, updating himself with crucial campus gossip.

The next day, the event made it to the front pages of national dailies, complete with photographs, prompting the stunned authorities to issue show-cause notices to every single individual associated with it, including Pramod-da. The students defended their action on the ground of free speech, Article 19, the idea of university as a free space.

Pramod-da had a more compelling argument. Did the university not argue, when he was trying to install a cola vending machine, that he mustn’t forget that he was running the canteen on lease? “Then why am I being held accountable for something that does not even come under my jurisdiction?” Point made, he coolly walked out. Perhaps even Pramod-da is a closet leftist. We never got to ask. The Right Honourable Minister Supriyo can shed some light, perhaps?

