By Rahana Sherin K V

On 7 August 2026, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye signed a landmark defence agreement. On paper, the agreement is about hard-power realpolitik. Yet, instead of giving this pact an administrative or technical name, such as the Riyadh-Islamabad-Ankara Joint Defence Agreement, the signatories chose the title Mecca Joint Defence Agreement. The choice matters because Mecca holds a sacred place in the Muslim community as the birthplace of Prophet Muhammad, giving the agreement a meaning that goes beyond its military purpose.

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So, why do governments spend time choosing highly symbolic titles for their treaties? The answer lies in how shared ideas and symbols shape our political world. A treaty title is not just a label. It is a deliberate “frame” designed to guide how the public, regional rivals, and the global community perceive a deal. By choosing a symbolic name, leaders can elevate a cold, transactional military deal to something sacred.

We have seen this before. Consider the 2020 Abraham Accords between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain. The agreements focused on issues such as trade, direct flights, and security cooperation. However, the choice of the name carried a broader symbolic meaning. In his keynote address at the Abraham Accords dinner in Abu Dhabi on October 20, 2020, the then-US Treasury Secretary Steven T Mnuchin explained that the accords were named after Abraham, a figure revered in Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. By invoking a figure shared by the three Abrahamic faiths, the name emphasised their common religious heritage. It therefore presented a strategic geopolitical realignment not only as a security and diplomatic arrangement, but also as a symbol of shared identity and interfaith reconciliation.

The 2026 Mecca Agreement offers a similar example, but through the symbolism of place rather than a shared religious figure. By invoking Mecca, a deeply respected sacred city and the spiritual heart of the Islamic world, the agreement draws upon an existing source of religious legitimacy.

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For Saudi Arabia, hosting the pact in Mecca and associating it with the city’s name offers an opportunity to reassert its regional leadership at a time when that position has come under pressure from questions over Riyadh’s response to regional crises, and growing public criticism of its perceived restraint. By wrapping a hard-power military pact in the sacred symbolism of the holy city, Riyadh signals that the Saudi leadership is not just driven by its own national interests, but by a sacred duty to protect the spiritual core of the Muslim world.

For Pakistan and Turkey, the ‘Mecca’ frame serves as a powerful shield against domestic political pushback. For Pakistan, being part of a defence pact named after a holy city gives the agreement a stronger ideological meaning. By associating itself with Mecca, Pakistan can present its participation not simply as a strategic military alignment, but as part of a “holy alliance” rooted in the defence and solidarity of the Muslim world. In Turkey, the civilisational framing appeals directly to nationalist pride, presenting Turkish defence exports not as mere business transactions, but as a noble, protective alliance.

This strategy works because of a clever division between the symbolic frame and the legal text. By keeping the sacred name in the title and the strategic limits in the text, these three states can project a grand narrative of pan-Islamic solidarity to their domestic bases. Meanwhile, their actual legal liabilities remain strictly technical and limited.

Ultimately, the Mecca Agreement reminds us that names are active tools of statecraft. Long after the ink dries on the technical protocols, the name ‘Mecca’ is what will live on in the public mind.

The writer is a research scholar at the Academy of International Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia