With decline in poverty, shift focus — from free food to nutritional security

The World Bank’s India Poverty and Equity Brief, released in October 2026, has renewed the debate on poverty in India. It shows extreme poverty, measured at the international line of $3.00 per person per day (2021, Purchasing Power Parity or PPP), falling from 27.1 per cent in 2011 to 2.6 per cent in 2023. At $4.20 a day, poverty fell from 57.7 per cent to 16.1 per cent over the same period, which the Bank calls one of the fastest declines in the world. The estimates draw on three official household consumption and expenditure surveys (HCES): The 2011–12, 2022–23 and 2023–24 HCES. The Bank cautions that part of the latest gain reflects better measurement, not just better lives.

The World Bank’s long series on poverty status tells a more interesting story. In 1983, 78 per cent of Indians lived below $4.20 a day (PPP). By 2004, after two decades that included the 1991 economic reforms, the figure was still at 74.5 per cent, a decline of just 0.2 per cent a year. Then the pace of decline in poverty accelerated sharply. Poverty fell to 16.1 per cent in 2023 and an estimated 14.2 per cent in 2026, a decline of about 7.2 per cent per year, more than 30 times the earlier pace. At $3 a day, poverty fell from 46.4 per cent in 2004 to 2.6 per cent in 2023, about 14 per cent a year, against 0.4 per cent during 1983–2004. NITI Aayog’s multidimensional poverty index, built from 12 indicators of health, nutrition, education and living standards, also tells a similar story: Poverty fell from 55.3 per cent in 2005 to 11.3 per cent in 2022. Statistically, 2004 is the inflection point in India’s poverty drop chart (see the infographics).

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What drove this dramatic decline? Part of the answer is growth, and part is a quieter force: Demographics. GDP growth rose from an average of 5.7 per cent a year during 1980-81 to 2004-05 to 6.9 per cent during 2005-06 to 2024-25. But population growth fell from 2.1 per cent to 1.2 per cent a year. As a result, per capita GDP growth jumped from 3.5 per cent to 5.6 per cent: Each rupee of growth was shared among fewer new mouths. The effect is sharper in agriculture. Agricultural GVA growth rose only from 3.4 to 3.9 per cent, but per capita agricultural GVA growth more than doubled, from 1.27 to 2.67 per cent over the two periods. This matters a lot, as the ‘World Development Report 2008’, covering 42 countries over 1981-2003, found that 1 per cent of GDP growth from agriculture is at least 2.5 times more potent in reducing poverty compared to similar growth from other sectors.

The Labour Bureau’s data also show that real farm wages grew at 5.4 per cent between 2004-05 and 2013-14. However, this has slowed down drastically since 2014-15, and yet it has reduced poverty. That seems somewhat paradoxical. An uncomfortable fact is also that employment in agriculture rose from 42.5 per cent in 2018-19 to 46.5 per cent in 2020-21, as lockdowns pushed workers back to villages, before settling at 43 per cent in 2025-26. The World Bank brief confirms that real earnings remain broadly flat, with new jobs concentrated in low-productivity work. When labour cannot move out of farming, farm wages stagnate, and weak farm incomes in turn limit rural demand for manufactured goods. China’s economic reforms during 1978-84 showed that farm reforms raised rural incomes, which created demand for manufactured goods. This triggered a manufacturing revolution through town and village enterprises (TVEs). This is an important lesson for India to note if it wants its manufacturing to rev up.

Welfare measures such as MGNREGA, rolled out in 2006, and the National Food Security Act of 2013 (rechristened as PM-Garib Kalyan Yojana, or PM-GKY) may have also played a role in reducing poverty. This is especially true when food allocations were enhanced to 10 kg/person/month during the Covid period. The Centre has since extended PM-GKY for five years, from 2024 to about 81 crore beneficiaries. However, now with the economy back on track and extreme poverty down at 2.6 per cent, this extensive coverage under PM-GKY is hard to justify. The cost is steep: PM-GKY is budgeted at Rs 2.27 lakh crore in 2026-27. It raises a fundamental question: If extreme poverty is down to 2.6 per cent, why give free food to more than half the population? This needs rationalisation. Late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s formula of giving free to antyodya (the poorest of the poor) and charging at least half the procurement price to others may be a useful one today. As the adage goes, it is better to teach a person how to catch fish than to hand out a free fish every day.

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Reform is a continuous process, and the time has come to rationalise the food subsidy bill and reorient it towards nutritional security. Our malnutrition numbers, especially of children below the age of five, are still very high. India cannot become Viksit Bharat if malnutrition remains high, and PM-GKY, in its current form, by giving wheat and rice, cannot solve this problem. It is better to give options to people to opt for food coupons that can buy other healthier food items like millets, pulses, milk and eggs from designated stores. Nutritional security also demands that our basic staples are biofortified with iron and zinc, as wheat and rice have become deficient in these. This is a result of impoverished soils, starved of soil organic carbon (SOC). India’s SOC hovers around 0.3 per cent as against a desirable level of 1.5 to 2.0, according to World Food Laureate, Rattan Lal. Diversifying diets and the production basket can improve nutrition. Can the Modi government bite the bullet and improve the nutrition of soils, crops and people? Only time will tell.

Gulati is Distinguished Professor, Juneja and Rao are Senior Fellows at ICRIER. Views are personal