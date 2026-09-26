Reform at the UN is long overdue. But the problem is that, as pointed out by Jaishankar last year, the process for reform itself is an obstacle. (Illustration: Suvajit Dey)

In an interview to the media while in Delhi to attend the BRICS summit earlier this month, António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, made some startling admissions about the multilateral organisation he heads. “As the superpowers are divided, the Security Council is paralysed. There is no way to put order in the world,” he confessed, adding that the Council “does not correspond anymore to the world of today. It creates a problem of legitimacy, and it creates a problem of effectiveness,” he confessed. Guterres described the “need to readjust the power systems and mechanisms of governance in the world to the reality of today’s world instead of the reality of 1945” as a “hard battle” and insisted that what the UN needs is not a simple reform but “an overhaul”.

These were extraordinary confessions. Last year, at the 80th UN General Assembly session, Guterres was combative, describing the UN as “a moral compass, a force for peace… a guardian of international law”. His statements in Delhi a year later were not just the frustrated farewell sentiments of an official demitting office at the end of this year, but the dawning of the reality that the system created after World War II was no longer working. No better illustration of this reality is required than the fact that Chinese President Xi Jinping has travelled to the White House in Washington, DC, but wasn’t at the prestigious annual congregation of world leaders.