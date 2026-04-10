The declaration of a two-week pause in the Iran war has been greeted with a collective sigh of relief across a deeply anxious world. There will be endless analysis and speculation about who may have won and who may have lost the six-week war between Iran on one side and the US and Israel on the other. But that would be premature since this is not an end to the war, only the prospect of its end. US President Donald Trump has agreed to negotiate a more durable peace based on a set of 10 Iranian demands — all takes, no gives — conveyed through the good offices of Pakistan. There is no mention of the 15 points put forward by the US earlier. This one-sidedness is unusual in any negotiating exercise and puts Iran in an advantageous position. It suggests a certain urgency on Trump’s part to call a halt to the war, perhaps because of its mounting cost, its fuelling inflation in a year when crucial mid-term elections are due, and a recognition of Iran proving to be more resilient under fire than anticipated. One should expect the US to seek to extend the pause into a longer suspension of hostilities, always with the caveat that Trump’s unpredictability and impulsiveness could upend any rational calculation. Just a few hours before the ceasefire, he was threatening to “extinguish” Iranian civilisation if his demands were not met.

Pakistan has undeniably emerged as a key intermediary in the proposed negotiations to be hosted by it in Islamabad on April 10. It is reported that the powerful Speaker of the Majlis, Iran’s parliament, M B Ghalibaf, will lead the Iranian delegation. The US side may be led by Vice President J D Vance. China will be an unseen but influential presence. Trump publicly gave it credit for having contributed to the ceasefire. Pakistan will bask in the limelight, celebrating its return to geopolitical prominence, not as a spoiler but as a trusted intermediary, harking back to 1971, when it enabled Henry Kissinger’s secret visit to China. That India will merely watch from the sidelines, even though it is a major stakeholder in the Gulf and West Asia, will be savoured by Islamabad. It may be tempted into provocative behaviour towards India, feeling shielded, once again, by Washington and Beijing alike.