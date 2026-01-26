Written by Malathi Renati

Over the years, as India’s sporting aspirations have grown, there has been a visible shift in the narrative by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS). The Khelo Bharat Niti 2025, India’s national sports policy revised after 24 years, articulates five pillars: Elite pathways, economic growth, social development, people movement and integration with the NEP 2020. This framework recognises sports as intrinsically good. It promotes healthy living, camaraderie, and cultivates enduring life skills. Yet, pollution, a problem we created, undermines this vision. Air and water pollutants directly cripple athletic performances and grassroots participation. Statistics show that children, para-athletes, and women (who are three times more susceptible to asthma) suffer the most.

The impact reverberates globally. Endurance athletes in marathons, cycling, or triathlons inhale 10-20 times more air, absorbing PM2.5, ozone, and nitrogen dioxide that infiltrate the bloodstream, choke respiratory tracts, and trigger Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and systemic illnesses. Prolonged-exposure sports such as cricket, or high-intensity bursts in football and hockey, yield fatigue-driven injuries, eye/skin irritation, and diminished lung capacity. The algae, sewage, and heavy metals in both our freshwater and coastal areas jeopardise water sports like sailing, canoeing, and surfing. Winter disciplines fare no better: Soot hastens melting of ice whilst shifting snow patterns truncate seasons, and trigger rescheduling.