India’s transition to electric mobility and clean energy requires secure access to critical minerals, especially nickel. The world’s largest nickel reserves lie in Indonesia, where Chinese investment has established a dominant position in downstream processing. The future of clean energy will depend as much on nickel-processing plants as on EV factories. India may have only a few years to establish a meaningful presence in Indonesia’s nickel value chain. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Indonesia from July 6 to 8 could offer India its best opportunity to secure a place in the critical mineral value chains that will shape its energy transition and supply-chain resilience.

The visit reciprocates President Prabowo Subianto’s 2025 visit to India. It opens a six-day Indo-Pacific tour that will also take PM Modi to New Zealand and Australia. Indonesia is among India’s oldest partners in Asia. Indian cultural links with Java, Bali and Sumatra stretch back centuries, while the 1955 Bandung Conference helped lay the foundations of the Non-Aligned Movement. Today, that shared legacy finds expression in a strategic partnership spanning the Indian Ocean and the wider Indo-Pacific. The world’s largest archipelagic state, Indonesia straddles the Malacca Strait, one of the world’s busiest maritime arteries, whose western approach India guards. As Asia’s two largest democracies, their shared boundary in the Andaman Sea makes cooperation on maritime security and connectivity imperative. India’s Act East Policy, too, aligns closely with Indonesia’s maritime ambitions — Sabang port in Aceh province illustrates the strategic potential. Building on the 2018 Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the PM’s visit aims to translate strategic convergence into practical cooperation on critical minerals, connectivity, healthcare, space, digital public infrastructure and tourism.