While every industry and management association worth its reputation and public relations machinery would enthusiastically applaud Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent call to consider remote work as part of national resilience amid geopolitical instability and fuel uncertainty, the larger question lies elsewhere.

As a nation aspiring to remain a serious global investment destination, India repeatedly celebrates its demographic dividend, youthful workforce, and digital capabilities. Yet the uncomfortable question before every promoter, chief executive, board member, and HR leader in corporate India is deceptively simple: Do Indian companies fundamentally trust their employees enough to allow them to work from anywhere?

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The Prime Minister’s remarks deserve attention not merely because they make short-term economic sense in a period of imported energy pressures and geopolitical uncertainty. They deserve attention because they may well reflect the direction of workplace evolution itself. The larger question is whether Indian organisations possess the institutional imagination required to adapt to a world shaped simultaneously by geopolitical volatility, AI-led disruptions and changing workforce expectations.

Much of the country’s managerial culture still operates within the psychological architecture of an industrial past, where productivity was historically associated with physical visibility, centralised supervision, and tightly controlled workplace hierarchies. Those assumptions emerged from factory-era models of labour and production. Yet large segments of India’s modern economy now function through knowledge networks, cloud infrastructure, collaborative technologies, and digitally distributed intelligence.

Many HR systems in the country continue to operate under assumptions inherited from industrial-era labour management rather than modern knowledge economies. The language itself often remains revealing. The term “headcount” still dominates management vocabulary as though human capability can be measured through physical aggregation alone — just as cattle or sheep are counted in a field. Attendance often became a proxy for productivity because many organisations never meaningfully redesigned evaluation systems for distributed work environments.

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This became especially visible in the corporate sector’s engagement with younger professionals entering the workforce. Gen Z employees increasingly value flexibility, mobility, and greater control over work-life structures. Yet large sections of senior management continue viewing such expectations through a moral rather than structural lens. Conversations around burnout, mental health, and work-life balance were treated as peripheral concerns until the pandemic forced companies to confront them directly.

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Even today, many senior professionals casually dismiss younger employees as psychologically fragile or insufficiently resilient. Such judgments ignore the scale of disruption shaping contemporary careers and livelihoods. Over the past decade alone, technological transformation, platform economies, automation, economic volatility, and now generative AI have radically altered assumptions around professional stability and long-term employability.

Even highly experienced professionals increasingly confront uncertainty around skills relevance and career continuity. Expecting younger generations to conform unquestioningly to older managerial assumptions without acknowledging the transformed nature of work reflects intellectual laziness rather than institutional maturity. The pandemic demonstrated that substantial sections of India’s formal economy could sustain continuity through distributed operational systems for prolonged periods.

Yet once the immediate health emergency receded, most corporations moved aggressively toward restoring conventional workplace structures. Some of that transition reflected legitimate organisational concerns involving collaboration, mentorship, innovation, and institutional cohesion. Certain functions involving client confidentiality, regulatory obligations, or sensitive data environments will understandably continue requiring secure physical workplaces.

The future of work will demand greater sophistication in managing distributed talent, asynchronous collaboration, digital accountability and productivity architectures operating across flexible environments. The challenge before HR leadership is understanding how intelligence, creativity and high-skilled work operate within technologically networked environments where productivity may not correlate directly with physical visibility. If corporate India remains unable to reimagine workplace systems, it risks carrying forward industrial-era managerial assumptions into a fundamentally different technological economy.

India’s metropolitan regions already absorb enormous economic costs through congestion-heavy commuting patterns involving fuel consumption, lost productivity hours and transport inefficiencies. As India urbanises at an extraordinary speed and its major cities grow denser each year, questions of commute sustainability, urban stress and transport resilience can no longer remain peripheral to economic planning or workplace design.

The psychological and physiological costs of urban commuting remain dramatically under-recognised within Indian policy and corporate discourse. Travel-related stress rarely features meaningfully in urban planning conversations or workplace policy design. The implicit expectation often appears to be that individuals should remain grateful merely to possess employment, irrespective of the broader quality-of-life costs attached to it.

If substantial sections of formal corporate India can reduce commuting intensity through flexible work arrangements, it can ease pressure on transport systems, fuel demand, and overstretched urban infrastructure while also improving employee well-being, reducing commute-related stress, and restoring productive time increasingly lost to India’s expanding metropolitan sprawl.

The resistance to reimagining work also appears increasingly inconsistent with how rapidly Indian society has already adapted to behavioural and technological change in nearly every other sphere of life. Over the past decade, consumers shifted from physical retail to e-commerce, from cash withdrawals to digital payments, from standing in queues to app-based services, and from paperwork-heavy transactions to instant digital interfaces.

Indians today comfortably shop, bank, invest, learn, entertain themselves and increasingly access healthcare through distributed digital ecosystems. Yet when it comes to knowledge work, many organisations continue to behave as though productivity remains inseparable from physical proximity and office attendance. The contradiction is becoming harder to defend in an economy that otherwise celebrates digital transformation as a marker of modernisation and efficiency.

Corporate India now faces an uncomfortable but necessary question: Is it prepared to reinvent the workplace for the future, or will it continue managing a digital economy through the psychological architecture of an industrial past?

Sridharan is a corporate advisor and author of Family and Dhanda